Aska: Tightening the noose around anti-socials, police nabbed a criminal following an encounter near Charimaili chhak in Ganjam late Sunday night.

The police were tipped off that P Sibasankar Dora (32) alias Tingiri, the history-sheeter, was going towards Charimaili square, riding pillion.

A police team followed the motorcycle. Seeing the cops behind him, Tingiri opened fire at them. In retaliation, police also opened fire. In the gun fight, Tingiri sustained bullet injuries on his left knee and fell off the bike. Two cops were also injured in the exchange of fire.

However, the person who was riding the bike managed to flee from the spot.

Tingiri was first rushed to Aska government hospital and then shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

A bike with no number plate, a pistol and two bullets were seized, police said.

He had been wanted in a firing case.

