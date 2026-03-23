Bissamacuttack: Two motorcyclists, a young man and a young woman, were killed in a hit-and-run on State Highway 326 near Chatikona village under Bisamcuttack police limits in Rayagada district, police said.

The victims were identified as Akash Nayak of the Rayagada area and Poornalu Miniaka of Kan village under Seriguma panchayat in the Kalyansinghpur block.

According to preliminary reports, an unidentified vehicle struck the motorcycle, killing both riders on the spot.

The driver fled the scene after the collision.

Police from Bissamcuttack reached the site, recovered the bodies and launched an investigation to trace the vehicle involved and determine the circumstances leading to the accident.