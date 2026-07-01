Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will undertake a three-day visit to Odisha from Friday, during which he will inaugurate BPCL’s Rs 1,775-crore second-generation (2G) ethanol plant in Baragada district, participate in official programmes and launch several development projects, official sources said.

According to the sources, Shah will arrive at Jharsuguda Friday night and stay there before travelling to Baulsingha in Baragada district Saturday.

He is scheduled to inaugurate Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited’s (BPCL) 2G ethanol plant at Baulsingha and address a public meeting around 11.50 am before proceeding to neighbouring Sambalpur district.

Odisha Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari said the ethanol plant would benefit local farmers and strengthen the country’s energy security.

In Sambalpur, Shah is scheduled to participate in government programmes, offer prayers at the Maa Samaleswari Temple and inaugurate or lay the foundation stones for several projects at Remed ground. He will later travel to Bhubaneswar for an overnight stay.

On Sunday, Shah will visit Badamba in Kataka district to attend the revitalisation ceremony of the Badamba Sugar Mill.

The ruling BJP had promised to revive the mill in its election manifesto.

Later in the day, he will return to Bhubaneswar to attend the President’s Colour presentation ceremony of Odisha Police before leaving for New Delhi in the evening, officials said.