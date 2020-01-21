Keonjhar: A headmaster of an upper primary school under Harichandanpur block in Keonjhar district was suspended for thrashing students as they could not answer some questions put by him, Monday.

The headmaster, who is the only teacher in the school, has landed himself in trouble after a video showing him thrash his students mercilessly after they were made to kneel down went viral on social media.

The incident, reportedly, has occurred at Pitatangar UP School under Harichandanpur block of Keonjhar district. The video shows some 15 students including girls kneeling on the school corridor and the headmaster Rati Narayan Rout breaking sticks on the students.

Around 50 children are studying in class VI and VII in this school. Rati Naryan is the only teacher in the school.

A man who took the video questioned Rout about his act, as corporal punishment has been banned across schools in India. The headmaster, allegedly, claimed that he does not have any other option but to use the cane for his unruly students.

Notably, Rout beat up the students of class VI as they could not answer some of his questions.

After the issue was taken up by the media, the Block Education Officer (BEO) suspended Rout on charges of administering corporal punishment to students.

