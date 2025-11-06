New Delhi: With just weeks to go for the start of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 in Tamil Nadu, Hockey India Thursday announced a nationwide Trophy Tour, during which the prestigious World Cup trophy will travel across 20 cities in India.

The Trophy Tour will officially kick off November 7 during the Hockey India centenary celebrations at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi, in the presence of Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin, FIH President Dato Tayyab Ikram, Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey, Secretary General, Bhola Nath Singh and Treasurer Sekar J Manoharan.

The tour aims to build excitement and connect hockey fans across the nation in the lead-up to the global event, which will be held from November 28 to December 10 in Chennai and Madurai.

The trophy will travel through 20 cities before returning to Tamil Nadu, giving fans across the country a chance to witness the trophy up close.

Speaking about the announcement, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, “The idea behind the Trophy Tour is to take the excitement of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup to every corner of India.

This is a historic moment for Indian hockey as we host the largest-ever edition of the Junior World Cup with 24 teams. We want hockey fans across the country to feel a part of this celebration and to send their best wishes to the Indian team before they begin their campaign in Chennai.”

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh added, “Right from Jammu and Kashmir in the North to Kerala in the south, the Trophy Tour is a unique initiative that unites the hockey fraternity ahead of this prestigious event. Beginning the journey in New Delhi during Hockey India’s Centenary Celebrations makes this even more special. The journey of the trophy through 20 cities will ensure fans across India share in the excitement of hosting this prestigious global tournament.”

Schedule of trophy tour:

07 November 2025 – New Delhi 09 November 2025 – Panchkula, Haryana (12 PM) 09 November 2025 – Chandigarh (3 PM) 10 November 2025 – Amritsar, Punjab 11 November 2025 – Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir 12 November 2025 – Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 13 November 2025 – Udaipur, Rajasthan 14 November 2025 – Ahmedabad, Gujarat 15 November 2025 – Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh 16 November 2025 – Kolkata, West Bengal 17 November 2025 – Raipur, Chhattisgarh 18 November 2025 – Ranchi, Jharkhand 19 November 2025 – Patna, Bihar 20 November 2025 – Bhubaneswar, Odisha 21 November 2025 – Guwahati, Assam 22 November 2025 – Pune, Maharashtra 23 November 2025 – Hyderabad, Telangana 24 November 2025 – Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 25 November 2025 – Bengaluru, Karnataka 26 November 2025 – Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

IANS