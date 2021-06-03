Sambalpur: The construction of a hockey stadium here continues to be mired in controversy as allegations of sub-standard work surfaced during the visit of a technical team to the project site, Wednesday.

The stadium is being constructed at Jujumura High School playground. Locals have alleged delay in construction and use sub-standard raw materials.

The team took some photographs and samples of the construction. The stadium is being constructed at a plan outlay of Rs 4 crore and is being implemented by a Delhi-based consultancy agency.

A group of local youths met the technical team and raised allegation of sub-standard work. As a result, cracks have developed at many places in the structure, they said.

Officials of the concerned department and the consultancy agency didn’t monitor the construction work properly, the locals alleged.

Following the complaints, a team from the Sports department from Bhubaneswar had visited the site and directed the agency to form a team comprising eminent citizens of the area for smooth conduct of the project work.

The youths alleged that the agency authorities were working according to their whims. The technical team assured the youths that the matter will be taken up with the higher-ups.

