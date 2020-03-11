BHUBANESWAR: Denizens of the city celebrated the festival of colours in high spirits despite the looming threat of spreading of the novel coronavirus.

Multiple outfits organised grand celebrations of the occasion. Leading the jubilee was Swapna Pati Foundation which organised the ninth edition of Herbal Holi in the presence of Sabyasachi Mishra, Partha Sarathi Roy, Tamanaah Vyas and Navya Jaiti.

Swapna Pati said, “Herbal Holi is the most celebrated event of our organisation. Holi means celebrating life with a plethora of colours. However, due to the presence of chemicals in most colours, people suffer a lot. That is why we want to promote Herbal Holi.”

“Here, people can play without any fear as there is no chemical in our colours. With Herbal Holi, we have brought about a change in the mindset. We should all encourage others to stop using chemical colours. Herbal colours are made of fruits and vegetables which is healthy for the skin,” she added.

In another event at Old Town, local clubs celebrated the festival by using 50 kilogram of Haldi as colours. Prafulla Behera of Jageswari club said, “Haldi is used in Indian houses as a curable element for disease. Hence, we have desvised such a use.”

At Chandaka, people gathered to celebrate the festival near a pool amid rain dance. A similar event was organised at a hotel where popular DJs played belted out chartbuster numbers.