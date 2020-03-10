Bhubaneswar: Unperturbed by coronavirus fear, Holi is being celebrated across the state Tuesday with pomp and gaiety.

People from all walks of life shed their differences and smeared colours on each other and exchanged greetings to mark the occasion. Hundreds of people gathered on the streets, squares and designated Holi party places to celebrate the day. Many others called on their near and dear ones to wish them on the occasion.

A number of places, especially in Bhubaneswar, set up artificial ponds for the denizens to have fun. Many were seen promoting herbal colours instead of cheaper ones made from harmful chemicals.

Several public personalities including the Governor and the Chief Minister wished the public on the occasion.

“Let this festival bring joy to the people of Odisha living inside the state and beyond,” tweeted Governor Ganeshi Lal.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also extended his greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion.

“Let the festival of color Holi bring joy to everyone with blessings of Lord Jagannath. Jay Jagannath,” Naveen tweeted.

At some of places in Bhubaneswar including Old Town and Exhibition Ground, ‘Motki Phod’ ritual was also observed to mark the occasion.

Police and fire services officials, meanwhile, are on an overdrive to avoid any untoward incident. While the cops are keeping a strict vigil on drunk driving, adequate fire services staff have been deployed at public bathing ghats.

Despite several advisories issued by the state government, the fear of coronavirus has clearly failed to dampen the spirit of the festival, it was obvious from the celebrations.