Bhubaneswar: ‘Holi’, the festival of colours, which has been traditionally played with various colours has over the years turned dangerous due to the use of chemicals which is not conducive to our skin.

To tackle the issue, Swapna Pati Foundation initiated a movement called ‘Herbal Holi’ 13 years back. Led by its founder Swapna Pati, the foundation started the movement in Bhubaneswar, but over time it was appreciated by people from other states too.

This year the foundation will celebrate Herbal Holi in Bhubaneswar March 24, 2024.

The event is organised every year with a cause to make Holi chemical-free, said Swapna Pati at a press meet Saturday.

In the event they celebrate Holi with herbal colours, said foundation trustee Rakesh Mohanty.

In 2023, Herbal Holi became a pan-India event and was celebrated in Mumbai, Pune, Bhubaneswar and Ludhiana.

This year, the organisation is planning for a grand event. The event will have presence of famous playback singer Sahazad Ali, International DJ Saheba, Hindi music band SHIVOHAM , renowned actors from the Odia industry and various eminent political personalities along with social media influencers to promote the event.