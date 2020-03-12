Los Angeles: Actor Charlie Sheen has slammed Corey Feldman for accusing him of raping the late child actor Corey Haim during the filming of their 1986 film Lucas. Feldman resurfaced the claims in the new documentary, “(My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys.” The film also lists the other men who assaulted him and his friend Haim, reports ‘metro.co.uk’.

Denying the allegations, Sheen’s representative said: “These sick, twisted and outlandish allegations never occurred. Period. I would urge everyone to consider the source and read what his mother Judy Haim has to say.”

Even Haim’s mother came out in support of Sheen. “I feel that this is a huge accusation without any proof and without my kid being here to defend himself. I stand firm, that Charlie DID NOT. This of course never happened. Sadly, Feldman has lost his mind and the horrible thing is he thinks this is a great way to commemorate the 10 year anniversary of my son’s death,” Judy said.

Corey Haim, who starred in a number of popular films in the 1980s, died of pneumonia in 2010, at the age of 38. In the documentary, Feldman has alleged that Sheen had raped Haim when he was only 13. Feldman, 48, has long spoken about the alleged abuse he and Haim suffered as child actors.

Agencies