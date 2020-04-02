Keonjhar: In a bid to prevent large gathering of people in local markets here, the Keonjhar district administration has launched home delivery service for all its residents. However, the delivery will be restricted to vegetables only and not non-vegetarian products. Orders will be placed through mobiles and the deliveries will then be made.

Keonjhar District Collector Ashish Thakare launched the mobile home delivery system Thursday. Earlier, the district administration held discussions with Agricultural Producer Groups before launching the scheme. The decision to launch the service was taken to maintain social distancing which is not happening when people are visiting local markets.

The Keonjhar district administration will also take the assistance of various self help groups (SHG) to deliver the vegetables at the doorsteps of those who order. SHG members will collect vegetables from the various vegetable vendors as per the order and deliver them.

The Keonjhar district administration has also arranged a special mobile van to ensure speedy delivery of vegetables to every ward of this town. The mobile numbers through which the orders can be placed has also been made public to residents of Keonjhar town.

PNN