New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday called up Dona Ganguly to know about the well-being of her husband former Indian skipper and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly who is admitted to the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata.

Shah wished him speedy recovery and assured Dona Ganguly of all possible help in the treatment of former Indian cricket team captain.

Ganguly suffered a sudden blackout following mild chest pain during a workout session at his Behala residence this morning. He called up his family doctor who advised him to get admitted to a hospital immediately. He was moved to Kolkata’s Woodlands Hospital at around 1 p.m.

The medical team had said earlier in the evening that Ganguly has undergone angioplasty and is stable now.

IANS