St Louis: Four people in here Louis were shot to death in the early hours of the first day of 2020, including three killed at one location.

Police were called shortly after midnight to an intersection in the Benton Park neighbourhood, where three people were found dead. A fourth victim was shot in the leg but survived.

Police have not released details about the victims or what led to the shooting.

Just before 3.00am, police were called to another location and found a man dead from gunshots. Another person at that scene was hospitalised.

Overall, nine people were shot in the city in the first few hours of the New Year. In 2019, St Louis recorded 194 homicides, up from 186 in 2018. There were 11 children among the victims.

In another incident two men were shot and killed early into New Year’s Day when a gunman opened fire at a celebration at a Florida club, authorities said.

Orange County Sheriff’s officials were hunting down a suspect who bolted from the scene after the 4.00am shooting at the club in a shopping plaza north of Orlando.

Authorities say security personnel were at the event but appeared to be outside when the violence broke out.

“We are told some security guards were outside at the time of the shooting, but investigators say they don’t believe they screened or searched any of the party-goers before entering,” Jamie Hoffman of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

In West Virginia seven people were injured when they were shot at inside a bar. The shooting happened early Wednesday at the ‘Kulture Hookah Bar’ in Huntington, interim Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell said in a news release.

The statement said several people were found shot inside and outside of the bar. Cornwell said initial information suggested the shooting involved a dispute between individuals.

According to WOWK-TV, more than a dozen shell casings were found outside the bar and in a parking lot across the street.

The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment. The statement did not specify the nature of their injuries.

