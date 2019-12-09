Chandigarh: Honeypreet Insan — the adopted daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh — met the jailed godman at Rohtak’s Sunaria prison Monday.

This was the first such meeting between them after the dera chief’s conviction in a rape case over two years ago.

Accompanied by a lawyer and a dera functionary, Honeypreet spent nearly 40 minutes with the dera chief, officials said.

Honeypreet was granted bail a month ago in connection with the Panchkula violence that had left scores dead immediately after the dera head’s conviction.

Honeypreet (38), whose real name is Priyanka Taneja, had accompanied Ram Rahim from the dera headquarters in Sirsa to a special CBI court in Panchkula August 25, 2017, when the verdict in the case was pronounced.

After the dera chief’s conviction, she had accompanied him in a chopper to the Rohtak jail. She was arrested October 3, 2017, by the Haryana Police from the Zirakpur-Patiala road.

Over a month ago, a court in Panchkula had dropped sedition charges against Honeypreet in connection with the violence. She, along with others, was named in the FIR for conspiring to incite violence in Panchkula.

PTI