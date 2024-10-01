Jajpur/Kalinganagar: In a blatant case of honour killing, a youth was allegedly killed by his family members for marrying a girl of another caste in Sukinda area of Jajpur district, a report said Monday.

The deceased was identified as Sushilmaya Singh Samanta, son of Debaranjan Singh Samanta. Sushil was working as a security guard in Bangalore and had returned home a few months ago. He had married Bijayalakshmi Sahu, daughter of Nilamani Sahu in Duburi area, following an affair. They have a four-year-old son out their wedlock.

Sushil was from upper Kshatriya caste, while Bijayalakshmi belongs to other backward caste (OBC) for which the deceased’s family members had driven the couple out of their house after their marriage. Left with no option, the couple was staying in a rented house in Sukinda.

According to his wife, Sushil’s family members had taken several lakhs from him but didn’t repay. This led to a fight between him and his family members. Meanwhile, Sushil required money to go back to Bangalore for which he visited his home and sought the money back. However, he never returned home as his body was spotted floating in a well near his house the next day. His body was recovered by Fire Services personnel September 17.

Sukinda police registered a case of unnatural death and sent the body for post-mortem the next day. His wife lodged a complaint of murder with Sukinda police alleging involvement of her husband’s parents, his five sisters and a maternal uncle in the case. Investigating officer Madan Mohan Samal said a probe is underway.

PNN