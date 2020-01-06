Raisuan: Bamboo artisans of this area in Keonjhar district are hoping that the strict ban on plastic will bring a revival to their fortunes. Currently the conditions of these people are pitiable to say the least.

The skills with bamboo strings which made their lives comfortable even a few years ago faded as the demand for plastic items grew. When asked what took their business away Satya Behera of this area promptly replied ‘plastic’.

Satya informed that they used to make domestic articles like ‘dala’ and ‘kula’. Some of these items are used in auspicious occasions like marriage.

“At present the market is full with similar plastic products. And their price is cheaper too. So people are no longer interested to buy our products except on occasions like marriage,” rued Behera.

With sales waning, misery has crept into the bamboo artisans’ lives.

Naba Behera, another artisan informed that his family in the business of making bamboo products for a long time. He informed that only a few of them are committed to the business at present for the sake of tradition only. “There are a few only who are sticking to the profession for the sake of tradition only. The youngsters of our families are not coming into this trade as profits are very meagre. They are migrating to other states for jobs. They have to as it is their earnings that keep our pots boiling,” opined Naba.

However, now they see a silver lining on the dark horizon. “People are aware about the harmful effect of plastic. Even the government is encouraging people to stop using plastics. We are hopeful now that bamboo products will once more regain the glory and with it our fortunes will change,” said a couple of artisans.

PNN