Raisuan: Bamboo artisans of Keonjhar district who are leading a miserable life due to poverty now hope that the ban on plastic will help revive their fortunes.

The skills with bamboo blades and strings which made their lives comfortable a few years ago have disintegrated as the demand for plastic household items has grown enormously. When asked what took their business away Satya Behera of the area promptly replied ‘plastic’.

Satya said the artisans used to make domestic articles like ‘baskets’ (dala) and ‘kula’ (winnowing fan). Some of these items are used in traditional kitchens or on auspicious occasions like marriages and threat ceremonies.

“At present the market is full of plastic products. And their price is cheaper than bamboo goods. So, people are no longer interested to buy our products except on special occasions,” rued Behera.

With sales waning, misery has crept into the bamboo artisans’ lives.

Naba Behera, another artisan, said his family has been in the business of bamboo craft for a long time. Currently, only a few of them are committed to the traditional business. “There are only a few who are in the profession. For the youngsters in the family, our profits are meagre. They are looking for jobs in other states. Actually, it is their earnings which keep our pots boiling,” opined Naba.

However, now they see a silver lining on the horizon. “People are aware of the harmful impact of plastic. Even the government has been encouraging people to stop using plastic. We are hopeful that bamboo products will once again regain the glory and with it our fortunes may change,” said a couple of artisans.