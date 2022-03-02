Sundargarh: The ruling BJD’s stunning victory in the zilla parishad polls in this district has brought it closer to formation of the council. The Sundargarh zilla parishad has over 35 seats.

This time, the chairperson post of Sundargarh zilla parishad has been reserved for scheduled tribe candidates. However, much before the formation of the zilla parishad, hectic parleys have begun for appointment to the post of chairperson.

In 2017, BJD had formed the council with support from Congress. A BJD candidate was appointed as the chairperson while the post of vice-chairperson went to Congress.

Out of the 35 seats, BJP won 14 seats, BJD 13, Congress five, CPI and CPM won one seat each while an independent secured one seat. During voting for the post of chairperson, the Congress and CPI voted along with the BJD candidates while CPM abstained from voting.

However, things have changed this time with the BJD securing an absolute majority. This time, the ruling party will form the council on its own strength for which discussions have started as to who will be crowned as the ZP chairperson.

In 2017, BJD had formed the ZP in alliance with Congress and Ema Ekka of Nuagaon block was appointed as the chairperson. The candidates winning from Nuagaon block have thrice become chairperson of the Sundargarh zilla parishad.

There is buzz about which block candidate will be appointed as the chairperson of the zilla parishad by the ruling BJD while political observers pointed out that candidates from Bonai subdvision or Kuanrmunda block might get the chance this time to hold the plum post.

PNN