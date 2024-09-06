Aries: Today ideas will flood your mind, but it is good that you will be able to carry them out efficiently. However, Ganesha warns you not to take brash decisions. Wise people will help you along the way. Pay heed to the advise of experienced people.

Taurus: Your thinking is expected to be immensely clear and focused this day. So says Ganesha. This, therefore is a great day for holding important meetings with colleagues and partners, resolving vital issues, for entering new tie business tie-ups. Knowing what you want as well as how to get it will give you a tremendous advantage. Those engaged in joint ventures could have a windfall. This is a very auspicious day. Put it to good use.

Gemini: A fun and frolic-filled day awaits you. You will have a lot of fun with your family members, especially children. You will help your children with their work. Marital life will be blissful. Relations with your spouse will be romantic today. A pleasure-filled day awaits, says Ganesha.

Cancer: There is a chance today to benefit from womenfolk. Though you are methodical and disciplined in your work, you will feel rudderless. Yet you will get relief from this monotony and feel jovial, says Ganesha.

Leo: You will not be able to reap the rewards of your hard work fully today. You will take all matters very seriously today. You will feel a sense of responsibility and will try to find lasting solutions to problems today. It is a good day to put to rest some worries that have been haunting you for some time now, says Ganesha.

Virgo: You will enchant people with your adaptability and your desire to gel with your surroundings. For those who are in love, something unexpected may take place, but there is no need to panic as by and by things will turn out to be in your interest. You will spend quality time with your family. Ganesha advises you to strengthen bonding in the family by taking on responsibility and honouring your family traditions.

Libra: Ganesha says that for people you may appear to be a miser but when it comes to your close ones you will never hold back or hesitate to spend. Today is a good day to take your loved ones shopping. You may overspend your budget but the spending will give you a feeling of happiness and contentment. Ganesha showers you with his blessings

Scorpio: You wish to make an image makeover in your office. You are tough and determined, and your work knows no limit when it comes to achieving your targets. You will love to brainstorm and give innovative ideas to colleagues and bosses. However, don’t give away your best of ideas to anyone, advises Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Your far-sightedness and brilliance will not only impress your peers, but also help you to rope in big clients and huge projects. Cheers to that! Thanks to your systematic and disciplined approach, you are entitled to be the ‘most desirable’ employee of the company. Businesses may look forward to huge profits, predicts Ganesha.

Capricorn: Singles, you may meet one of your dreams today and plan about a future together. You will feel and enjoy the exciting feeling of meeting your life partner and letting your heart open in front of somebody, says Ganesha. All of this will not be one-sided. Your sweetheart will also shower love and affection upon you unconditionally.

Aquarius: You will spend the day introspecting, but the mental peace will still seem distant. Some unavoidable circumstances will force you to handle the situations with diligence, feels Ganesha. Due to your devotion to the Almighty and spiritualism, you will be able to deal with problems pretty well.

Pisces: You will find favourable conditions at work as you coordinate with your colleagues and seniors to tackle tough problems. You will be able to get the desirable results for all the effort you put in, in the office, says Ganesha. Those engaging in business will be able to make some strong and useful contacts today which will be handy in the future. Ganesha suggests that you be outgoing today and continue to do so to maintain your profits.