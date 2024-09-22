Aries: The monotony of your humdrum existence will get to you today, says Ganesha. A change of décor is what you may have in mind. Money may not be an issue, and a quick fix may result in a little partying in the evening. You want to show off your beautiful and serene ambience, don’t you?

Taurus: This is a day for going on a shopping spree, says Ganesha. There are strong chances that you will be buying something durable and lasting, maybe the latest fridge on the stalls. Later in the day, you are most likely to visit an exhibition and pick up some artistic and exotic objects. You will be strongly motivated to get as many things as possible to make your home look classier and brighter.

Gemini: Ganesha advises you to remain steadfast and disciplined in any work that you take up today. You will be full of enthusiasm and will try to complete all your pending work. However, you need to make sure that your energies are being channelled in the right direction. You need to take care of your health as well, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Today, you may get to spend a wonderful time with your loved ones, foresees Ganesha. Besides pleasure, the day will also fare well for business. As an entrepreneur, you may be able to see important deals and ventures coming through. You may go on a tour for business purposes in the later half of the day. At work, you will be at the top of your game.

Leo: You are advised against being too emotional today. You will be able to excel in all spheres of your life today owing to your desire to change your attitude towards life. There is a possibility of re-decorating or renovating your house today. All in all, a progressive day awaits, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Your emotional outlook today will lead to many alterations in your behaviour. Ganesha says you are likely to focus on some options that will lead to high spending. In the afternoon, says Ganesha, you are likely to play host to some members of your extended family and friends at home.

Libra: Ganesha says today a new romantic relationship may develop and you will enjoy the warmth and love of the companionship of your beloved. This will arouse an energetic and romantic feeling in you. You will be busy the whole day through. Ganesha says all your queries regarding trade and business will be solved today.

Scorpio: Though not like in an X-Files series, expect to find yourself open to the unknown and the supernatural today, says Ganesha. Time spent at your workstation will be troublesome. You may end up spending a small fortune on your health. You shall achieve your short-term targets, predicts Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Ganesha sees you holding the fort to safeguard the interests of your loved ones. Afternoon may be reserved for undertaking a business trip. But a fun-n-frolic outing may well be a good option too! Expect to shell out a few extra bucks though, when you opt for a cosmetic make-over.

Capricorn: The day will be spent juggling work and meeting personal demands, says Ganesha. It may virtually be a tug-of-war, in which your friends and relatives will emerge victorious as you will end up spending more time with them. You will catch up with gossip that you missed while trying to impress your boss. Besides, you will be blessed with the valuable assistance of the more experienced who may help you acquire the right perspective on life.

Aquarius: Legal issues may be resolved in your favour today and that will bring a huge sigh of relief! You may just wish to spend time with your family after all that anxiety. Ganesha says you should go for more exciting stuff to take your mind off. Why not join a dance class?

Pisces: Your time today will be carved between dealing with the diverse challenges that your profession will conjure up, and caring for your family members. However, you ought to come out of your worries at the end of the day smelling like a rose, says Ganesha.