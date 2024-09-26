Aries: The stars today may play some tricks, which may land you in some sort of problem. But by mid-day, things will calm down and you will forget it. Ganesha says that in the evening, you will be calm and pensive which is an excellent thing.

Taurus: Your thinking is likely to be very clear and purposeful, this day says Ganesha. You will be eager to do something new, meaningful and exciting today. And you will be smart enough to think things out carefully and make elaborate plans before you make a move. This day is expected to become less stressful, more relaxed and trouble-free compared to your average days. Dining out with friends and family members is very much in the cards.

Gemini: Today is an auspicious and fruitful day for you. You will become excited by every very small accomplishments. You will need to fulfill the demands made upon you by your family and friends. You will probably find yourself balancing the chequebook at home, or buying appliances for the house, says Ganesha.

Cancer: You will savour a tasty meal. You will go out for dinner with your friends or family. It may so happen that you will take out time from your hectic schedule to prepare tasty food and invite friends and relatives. Your nature of helping others will make you popular and you will benefit from it, says Ganesha.

Leo: You will be in the mood to express your thoughts and opinions unabashedly today. You will try your utmost to make gains in your profession. You will be able to clear off your debts. You should make the most of this beneficial time to end your financial troubles, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Your creative talents will flourish today. Ganesha says you will be pleased with your possessions which you have carefully safeguarded for a long time. In the evening you may want to refurbish your house by making the necessary additions and subtractions.

Libra: An extended family is a boon, especially when it comes to charting out some success. Okay, maybe it’s not Don Corleone calling the shots in your favour; but expect to get a favourable base from your relatives for the same. Bring your luck with you to work, and keep smiling. Yes, it is your dazzling smile that will help you win people’s hearts, says Ganesha.

Scorpio: The Dons in the office may bypass your superiors and probably make you run around as an errand boy. You are likely to impress your superiors with your brilliance. Evening, though, will ring out the exhaustion of the morning. Ganesha advises you to delay bidding on sealed tenders for today.

Sagittarius: All said and done, today Ganesha foresees you striking a fine balance between your profession and passion. Profession will win the hand during the course of the day. Your flitting in social circles is slated to take a back seat as you tend to focus more on your work.

Capricorn: The usually high spirit that you display at work is likely be dampened today by a trivial issue. So, try not to let too many thoughts trouble your mind today, advises Ganesha. Money matters may be pressing, forcing you to take risks. In the circumstances, keeping your cool will be the best thing to do, for a minor slip can cost you all that you may not be prepared to lose. So get back to your usual self and take things as they come; life without troubles is no life at all.

Aquarius: It’s time for some family bonding! You realise that you’ve neglected your near and dear. Now, you need to do something substantial to win back your family’s approval. However, your sincerity alone will melt their hearts. Holding your sweetheart’s hand at dinner is a perfect way to end the day, says Ganesha.

Pisces: Friends are the subject of all your activities today. You will make new acquaintances that will prove to be helpful in times of need. A loved one will make you happy like you’ve never been before. A candlelight dinner with your sweetheart is probably in the offing, says Ganesha.