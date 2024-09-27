Aries: Today will be an industrious day. The stars foretell that you may visit a historical place, or perhaps a museum. However, Ganesha says, you may need to pay a little attention to your health. If such is the case, it would be better to take the evening off for yourself.

Taurus: Today, Ganesha sees your mind shifting from your professional affairs and drifting, time and again, towards your home and family. You are likely to return home early and get happily engrossed in discussing pressing domestic issues with your family members. This will possibly be followed by a festive evening filled with fun and laughter. You’re going to devote the whole day to your home and family and will be inclined to do little else.

Gemini: There is a possibility of conflicts brewing at your home today. The demands made by your family members will increase and you may struggle to cope to meet them. This could make you ill-tempered. You will encounter large expenses in meeting these demands. You need to cut down on your expenses and increase your savings, says Ganesha.

Cancer: The day shall find you in buoyant spirits, indicates Ganesha. As you are feeling lively and full of beans, you will not mind slogging it out, even if in some mindless activities or chores. It is a perfect day for activities like gardening, cooking, baking and even for a nice housewarming get-together. Evening stars encourage you to go all out and splurge – emotion-wise, money-wise or time-wise – on your sweetheart!

Leo: Financial gains in shares and stocks are indicated. If you are an investor, your investments will yield substantial profits. Long-standing debts are also likely to be cleared, and pending dues will be settled. Expenses for entertainment are a possibility, says Ganesha.

Virgo: You will be in a very ambitious and conscientious mood today. Your actions will speak louder than words. You set the pace with your meticulous planning and careful execution. Ganesha says you may expect a lot of appreciation and recognition for your work coming from your boss and your colleagues.

Libra: Ganesha says today is a day where you will spend happy moments with your family members. You will feel happy and will get to spend some romantic time with your beloved. Your innermost feeling will be showcased in the internal thoughts of your life partner and both of you will be in tandem with each other today. Ganesha advises you to enjoy these pleasant moments of togetherness.

Scorpio: Just another mundane day in store for you. At work, pressure may mount and lead to a hectic and tedious day. You may even feel irritated at times. Thus, feeling the need to unwind, you may invite your sweetheart for a cup of coffee and spend quality time together.

Sagittarius: Variety is the spice of life. Add a variety of activities to your daily schedule and nothing would seem boring any more, foretells Ganesha. Indulge in creative activities like writing, cooking, gardening or even reading. Catch up with friends and memories of old times; have a blast!

Capricorn: You will feel a little lost in the maze of problems and tricky situations. You will, however, find a way out, feels Ganesha. You like to be in a commanding position at work where you guide others and call the shots. But, it has a flip side, too. While you will be appreciated for your achievements, you will also have to bear the brunt if anything goes wrong.

Aquarius: If you are an astrologer, doctor or spiritual leader, today is a favourable day for you. Those who may want to challenge you must reconsider the thought of testing your strengths, says Ganesha. Doing charity work, helping the needy, and working for humanitarian causes give you a feeling of contentment. Today, it will be one of those extremely fulfilling days.

Pisces: You will be inspired to travel to a far-off place or a foreign land because of a very warm invitation. Some old friend or relative residing in a foreign land will get in touch and please you today. Ganesha says that today is a good day for those wishing to go abroad for some specialized study or work.