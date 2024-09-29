Aries: Your sportsman spirit will find its way into both your professional and personal life. Today may be an important day in your life, and Ganesha says you must not forget your special quality.

Taurus: You will put your heart and soul into whatever you do today, says Ganesha. But there may still be dark clouds hovering over the results. Don’t let that bother you. You must keep up the hard work throughout the day. Finally, you will hit the deck with a feeling of happiness and satisfaction, predicts Ganesha.

Gemini: Dress to kill today! People around you may or may not comment, but they will notice you. Your sense of style and taste will bowl everyone over. People would scramble for a glimpse of you. In short, you will be a celebrity. Most probably, your beloved will share the limelight with you. Enjoy!

Cancer: You are at your industrious best today. You will be able to think the unthinkable, achieve the unachievable, and impress an emotionally impregnable boss. Your confidence level will be sky-high; in fact, it will make overconfidence wallow in self-doubt. Your colleagues will be awestruck, considering themselves lucky to see you in action.

Leo: The thing with skills is that they are not static; they are as dynamic as anything else. It is akin to being on a treadmill — you need to continuously keep moving just to stay in the same place, says Ganesha. So keep refreshing yourself by learning new things to sustain your progress. What you need is passion to help you shine in your profession, according to Ganesha.

Virgo: Get out of yourself today, for a change, and try to look at things from a loved one’s perspective. It’s good to be confident, but overconfidence is a different matter altogether, reminds Ganesha. Listening to others, absorbing their expressions and viewing things differently shall do you and your loved ones a world of good. With time, you shall also see your social image and rapport with others improving.

Libra: Today promises to be a joy ride for your hidden gourmand side. Relish what you eat, and thank God for the good luck. Career-wise, however, you may find yourself standing at a crossroads. But, the good part about that is there shall be many paths to choose from. And, who knows the art of balancing better than you. The latter half of the day promises to bring some monetary gains.

Sagittarius: Your dedication to work is set to shift to the top gear. Find yourself swamped by excess workload in the forenoon. Things, however, will lighten as the afternoon progresses. Expect a fun-filled, exciting evening.

Capricorn: Opportunities are rare, and good opportunities are rarer still. Today, you will run to grab an opportunity and will make the most of it, says Ganesha. This move will yield instant results, and place you better in comparison with your opponents. Rivals will try to do you down but will fail miserably in their attempt. Your social standing, on the other hand, will grow manifold and all because of your extraordinary traits.

Aquarius: You roar with absolute bliss today! Simplicity is your new avatar, and naturally, friends and acquaintances are mystified. You may wish to commune with the higher spirit and will seek solace in a quiet temple. Ganesha approves and predicts peace in plenty.

Pisces: Staying afloat needs about as much effort as swimming. Cryptic as this may sound, what it means is you need to constantly reinvent yourself if you wish to keep going. You will shine in your profession only if it is also your passion, says Ganesha.