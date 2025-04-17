Horoscope gives you glimpses into your future through zodiac signs and rules of astrology. Our expert astrologers have analysed the stars and aligned the cosmos to provide accurate predictions for all zodiac signs, including Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Discover what the celestial bodies have in store for you and make informed decisions based on astrology, horoscope, and your specific zodiac sign.

Aries: You are a touchy one. People will rub you the wrong way today. But remember that getting needlessly annoyed will bring nothing but more complications. Contemplate in seclusion about the root cause of the problem. Ganesha’s hint? It is closer than you imagine.

Taurus: Your enthusiasm will be as contagious as your smile today, predicts Ganesha. People will stand charmed by your high spirits. There will be stressful moments, but things will look up later in the day. Take some time off if things get too hectic for you.

Gemini: Today, you are likely to focus on self-improvement, predicts Ganesha. Self-employed people may expect huge profits in their businesses. You may end up spending more time at work and less time with family. You need to strike a balance between work and family.

Cancer: A quintessential Scorpio that you are, sex and passion will figure at the top of your priority list today. At work, you will have a tough time holding yourself back from making a pass at good-looking colleagues. However, as the day progresses, you may start thinking from your brains again, says Ganesha.

Leo: Call it the momentary re-ignition of the spark of brilliance and energy, this day finds you at the peak of your dynamism. Ganesha predicts a fantastic day for all, especially those in the freelancing business, as your imagination and inspiration reach new heights and motivate others to excel. Recall the legendary Swami Vivekananda’s words, “Arise, awake and stop not till your goal is reached.”

Virgo: Today is the day when you’ll be like the Iron Man: heart of gold, nerves of steel – minus the shiny body armour, though. Tolerance, optimism and exceedingly artistic talents will rule the roost. Pursue academics in the arts, advises Ganesha. Your understanding of life will help you serve society better. Yes, like Iron Man.

Libra: You never let a favour go unacknowledged, or let a ridicule pass by unanswered. So, it’s time to settle those old accounts that are so important to you, feels Ganesha. This will increase chances of interesting developments that will continue to surprise you throughout the day. All in all, Ganesha wishes you a vibrant day today.

Scorpio: Ganesha warns you of a long, dreary day today. Though not completely at a loss, you may feel lost and desire to spend some time alone with yourself. The empty nest syndrome is likely to invade and hold your mental peace at ransom, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Today, your superiors at work are going to trust you with many complicated assignments. But, after exerting yourself, you are sure to come out with flying colors and have your work appreciated. Do not be surprised if cash incentives come your way. Such may indeed be your fortune, says Ganesha.

Capricorn: If you are a sports person, you will enjoy both good health and fame, while engineers will mull investing money in new business ventures, foresees Ganesha. But make sure you know what you are doing, a minor slip can cost you a fortune, and you would have realised by now that repenting won’t undo anything. Your social standing may get stronger; people may develop a high opinion about, and your reputation may get a boost too.

Aquarius: Money matters are very important, and your family will demand your presence in all financial dealings. At work, things will be more comfortable. You may also get new projects. Ganesha predicts a trip in the offing.

Pisces: Your inherent dynamism and energy will sparkle forth today. Freelancers will be struck with inspiration, and will conjure masterpieces. Pleasant surprises await you in the evening, says Ganesha.