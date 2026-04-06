From career choices and financial concerns to family moments and emotional well-being, today’s horoscope offers a blend of caution, encouragement and comfort. Ganesha’s insights for all 12 zodiac signs point out when to take initiative, when to ease off and how to navigate the day effectively.

Aries: You are deeply interested in the occult and the paranormal and today, you may indulge in something to do with it. So, you may buy a full colour 15×10 glossy on shamanic rites or the tantra! Ganesha suggests using such knowledge for peaceful ends.

Taurus: You are likely to get extra passionate and fervent today, predicts Ganesha. If your logic prevails over your heart, things will probably change for the better during the course of the day. It is high time that you set into motion the poignant side of your character, suggests Ganesha.

Gemini: Today, you will decide to become a bit more conscious about your health. You may or may not join a gym or measure your calories, but you will definitely sit up and take notice of your lifestyle and unhealthy food habits, predicts Ganesha. A new job is also likely, which will pen a completely new chapter in your life.

Cancer: You are likely to start the day in the best of spirits today. Your enthusiasm and cheerfulness will be infectious, and you will be able to lift the mood wherever you go. However, your enthusiasm can be short-lived and pummelled under the weight of some bad news, leaving you distraught. Take a break in case you feel stressed out, advises Ganesha. Things are likely to look up by the time the day ends.

Leo: Always dependable, that is what you are. And today, you will just underline this fact in bold strokes through your fine display of commitment to work and your dedication to your family, says Ganesha. Your company may never find a better person for the job that you are assigned to do. Even at home, your credentials as the perfect family man will shoot right off the charts.

Virgo: Ganesha sees you keeping away from a joint venture. You are capable enough to handle big projects yourself. You are most likely to lead and coordinate large teams and extract work from them as you will.

Libra: “Every man has specific natural abilities”, said Aristotle. This seems to be true for you today. Your natural talents will be acknowledged and documented at work. This might prompt your equals to hold you up above the rest, and for your seniors to positively encourage you to scale greater heights. But as always, be careful to make sure that success does not make you heady with arrogance, cautions Ganesha. Keep yourself firmly grounded, and remember that ‘pride cometh before the fall’.

Scorpio: The crown jewel of your character will be your supreme confidence today. Try to pick up tasks that require Herculean efforts, and you shall come close to achieving them, predicts Ganesha. Your nerves and buoyant nature will be infectious and also leave people awestruck.

Sagittarius: You are like a new hope for your company and you are assigned many challenging projects today. And your hard work and efforts are appreciated when you handle the projects successfully. If you are fortunate enough, you may also gain incentives very soon, predicts Ganesha.

Capricorn: Creativity is your innate trait. But how creative can you get when dealing with day-to-day issues? You will not only answer this question with utmost modesty, but will make a great display of your creative skills by cleverly sorting out problems with your siblings, says Ganesha. You will derive pleasure by delving into knotty problems and solving them with ease. Also, you will reach out to those in need and help them in every possible manner.

Aquarius: Money is on your mind today! If you want to sort out financial matters, today is the day. You may have a good time with friends in the evening. You will also realise how much your friends value you and the respect you command in your wider social circle. Ganesha says maintaining it is important.

Pisces: Today, you will find yourself partitioning your time equally, and more importantly, excelling at work as well as at home. So, while you will prove to be the right man for the job assigned to you at the office, at home you will establish yourself as the perfect family man, says Ganesha.

PNN