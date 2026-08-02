Wondering what the stars have in store for you today? Check the daily horoscope for August 2 to discover how your career, finances, love life, and health may unfold. Find out whether Cancer enjoys career success, Leo overcomes challenges, or your zodiac sign is set for a lucky break.

Aries: You feel inclined to start some important project, but Ganesha says today is not an auspicious day. However, Ganesha advises you to stay motivated, in spite of minor hitches. Try doing something new which you have not done ever before, like maybe making chocolate.

Taurus: At work or in business, you are likely to feel uneasy about the people around you, says Ganesha. You will be unable to trust them and will be suspicious of their moves and intentions. Eventually you’ll prefer to handle all major and sensitive things in you own hands. You will later devote some time to reaffirming your loyalty and commitment towards your friends and relations, honouring the whims and wishes of your loved one.

Gemini: You will desire to go on a short trip to escape the drudgery of your daily routine. You will successfully schedule and execute your plans for a fun-filled and relaxing journey. In the evening, you will take up some pending work projects, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Top priority will be given to work. Your mind will be absorbed in work. You will show special interest in your career and decide after much thought and introspection. Self-confidence will go up. Today, your fortune being good, victory is on your side.

Leo: It is not an especially bright day for you. You will experience mental stress. Minor conflicts will seem like mountains to you. If you try to calmly solve these problems, then you will definitely be able to resolve these issues. Keep your emotions at bay and work on your problems with a clear and practical approach, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Ganesha advises you not to lose your temper, or else it may rupture close associations. You can avoid legal problems by settling vexed issues out of court. You may spend freely in the evening and indulge in all the activities that give you pleasure.

Libra: Ganesha says today you will try to master the technical aspects of your work. You will be full of happiness, enthusiasm and vigour today. You may get tensed or feel under the weather towards afternoon. Your hunches will prove right today and you may be able to score a good profit in the share market too. Ganesha advises you to keep your cool

Scorpio: You are on a creative high today. Be it personal or professional, your work speaks volumes about creativity, innovation and imagination. Romantic developments and friendly interactions during the latter half of the day will bring about a change in your life.

Sagittarius: You are likely to get dominated by your soul mate today, and this is not working out. This may leave you grumpy for the entire day. Put aside your ego, and try to resolve your differences. This would pump in some oxygen in your relationship, says Ganesha.

Capricorn: Love is a sensitive issue for you, and today you will enter into a new phase of your life. If you are already in a relationship, you will strengthen the emotional bond with your sweetheart. Such expression of love will not be one-sided. Your affection will be reciprocated by an equal amount of love from your beloved, predicts Ganesha.

Aquarius: You did try to be polite and affectionate while solving problems, but it didn’t make any difference. Today, you will call a spade a spade and resolve pending issues, says Ganesha. You will be very sensitive today and the slightest of problems will irritate you. You will see the results of your efforts by the end of the day.

Pisces: You must have realised by now that financial planning in important. It is a good day to rethink your finances. By noon, you will be able to see new opportunities at work. Ganesha has blessed you and so all your issues will be resolved.