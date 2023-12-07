Aries: Good news may bring cheer to you today! A job, a wedding, some profit… it could be personal or professional. Giving your best is almost a habit with you, says Ganesha, and it will pay off today.

Taurus: Ganesha predicts that today, you will be successful in money matters. There is, at best, only an outside chance that any stimulating event or thrilling escapade will occur today. In short, the day may be boring. Fret not as the dreary day may change into an exhilarating evening, feels Ganesha.

Gemini: You will long for some privacy today, says Ganesha. You may end up earning a large amount of money, mostly through some private venture. The day will be a greatly profitable one for cashiers, money lenders, and those in retail business. Keep working hard to achieve success.

Cancer: Today, there is a strong possibility that you may face unexpected job changes. You are likely to spend lavishly to please family and friends. You may feel we make money to spend on loved ones. Still, it would probably be a good idea to count every penny before using it, says Ganesha.

Leo: Being good to oneself is not vanity. To Ganesha, it seems as if you take this statement to heart, since it looks quite possible that you make your personal care number one priority today. On the flip side though, you become aware of the fact that the harder you try the more it seems you have to. But all that should be the least of your concerns today; just remember to take time out to entertain yourself and recharge your batteries. This will go a long way in keeping you going for the future, says Ganesha.

Virgo: The time today is ripe to venture into a new business. Projects that have been put-off will finally be completed. Looking into the week ahead, you are most likely to give yourself an energy zap. Parties will be all fun and entertainment. Your kids will bring home joy and pride and this will brighten the mood even more, says Ganesha.

Libra: The Bhagavad Gita says, “Do your duty without expecting the fruit.” Remember this important lesson and strive hard to put in extra efforts to finish off whatever you undertake to do. Worrying about results will only hamper your progress. Go with the flow and let results come to you. You may want to discuss some urgent matters with your close friend today, says Ganesha.

Scorpio: Life is the best teacher, they say. And today, you even experience this. You may learn to survive the neck-tight competition in the market. This may invite a lot of envy, but nothing shall bother you. Ganesha reminds you of the adage, ‘To err is human, to forgive is divine,’ so, it’s fine even if you commit some errors.

Sagittarius: Today shall be a rather decisive day, speculates Ganesha. Situations that have pushed you into a corner will force you to make rash decisions. But take stock of the situation and assess the long-term consequences of your actions beforehand, advises Ganesha.

Capricorn: Mark this date on the calendar as today is going to be one of the most important days of life, the reason being you are going to meet somebody who will stay with you throughout your life. Though it may sometimes bore you, your relationships will keep you busy today. Visits to religious places are on the cards for you. Most of the day you will spend time with your friends and family.

Aquarius: You may rave and rant, but all you’ll get from colleagues or juniors are wishy-washy excuses for a job not done. Ganesha advises that you take care to finish your own work before you help others. The stars say that your beloved will smoothen your creased brow.

Pisces: You will need broad shoulders to deal with the added responsibilities that will be heaped on your plate today. And while the work will be draining, the satisfaction of a job well done will more than ease your stress. A pleasant surprise probably awaits you back home, later in the evening, says Ganesha.