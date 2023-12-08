Aries: You may feel empty, and completely down-and-out today. Ganesha says that this may make you feel a bit more inclined to spirituality. Meditation and prayer will engage more of your attention. You will also make considerable material progress.

Taurus: You are likely to be in a mood to get away from the daily grind and take a much-needed break. You would naturally try to stay free from future concerns and commitments and keep all your woes and worries aside for the day. An adventurous and fun-filled outing or a trip to some happening resort, along with your friends and family members is a near certainty, assures Ganesha. Don’t miss out on this opportunity.

Gemini: Today, you may encounter unusual challenges, says Ganesha. You will come up with new thoughts and tactics, which will bring about positive changes and results. Avoid any confrontation with those living around you. Ganesha advises you to keep your cool during the day.

Cancer: Financially, you may be in a bit of a bother today. Payment of bills, taxes, and loans may keep you busy for most of the day. You may even contemplate borrowing money to meet the demands. However, you are likely to receive one of your pending payments, which will be enough to get you out of the fix. Also, a courageous business manoeuvre may pay rich dividends, says Ganesha.

Leo: Today, Ganesha advises you to keep the Bhagavad Gita’s verses in mind, and persist in fulfilling your duties without bothering about the fruits of your labour. Put in some extra effort to finish off whatever you undertake today. Patience bears its fruits and they are always sweet. Also, Ganesha reminds you that anybody can enjoy pleasure, but only a few can handle pressure. So, take your pick!

Virgo: You better identify your worth in the realms of emotions, feelings, and sentiments. You shall warm up to and about everything – from play to colleagues to family. Simultaneously, you may realise where your limitations are. Ganesha predicts that the artist in you will flourish beginning today.

Libra: Well, today is just not your day. The prospects sure aren’t looking too good. However, there’s no point in getting anxious over this triviality. Remember, ‘not good’ does not necessarily mean bad. In any case, if it’s a stressful day you have had, be sure to have an equally enjoyable evening. Ganesha guesses that you may want to discuss certain intimate issues with your sweetheart today!

Scorpio: A creative thought or an innovative idea may spice up your routine work. You may seem all worked up and disorganised, but actually, you may be quite systematic when it comes to your work. Keep the enthusiasm in you alive to make life happier, tips Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Going to private parties is a high probability today. All in all, make the most of it as you get nostalgic with old friends and make plans with new ones. Moreover, relatives will be pleased to meet you after a long time.

Capricorn: Whatever field you are in, your career matters will top your priority list. You will put your personal life on the back burner for a while. This change of places will surely bring you great rewards as your performance will drastically improve and everyone will appreciate your efforts. Credit goes to your family members and well-wishers for believing in you in the toughest of times and supporting you along the way, says Ganesha.

Aquarius: Aim. Shoot. Achieve. Today, you will concentrate your energies on executing your plans with precision. Naturally, your work progresses by leaps and bounds. By sundown, you will achieve far more than everyone’s estimation. That’s the way to go, says Ganesha.

Pisces: You will have difficulty interpreting the behaviour of your life partner today. It is better to bring transparency in your relationship rather than to doubt it. Speak freely about your problems and communicate with your spouse. Business relationships will also face rough weather. Those who work will find a measure of success in their office. It is a day of mixed fortunes and the evening might bring some respite in the form of family time, says Ganesha.