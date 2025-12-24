The pressure is mounting, and only the “lean and mean” will survive the afternoon. Today, your potential is being pushed to the breaking point. While Gemini strikes “joint deals” to secure their future, Leo is learning the hard way that “promises are like whispers.” The fear of failure is real, and the lust for success is even stronger. Will you be the “graceful loser” or the one who “outsmarts everyone” in the room? The clock is ticking, and the cosmic tides are turning fast.

Aries :

At times it is a good thing to be under pressure, because it brings out your potential to the fullest. You will outsmart all your colleagues in the work you do. However, results may not match your expectations. Ganesha advises patience as results don’t come overnight.

Taurus :

This is a great day for expressions your ideas and feelings. Ganesha urges you to open up and share hopes and concerns, dreams and aspirations with your others. Romance is in he air. You could be flying deliriously high on the wings of love, in the company of your sweetheart. You are likely to spend some intimate moments with children and youngsters. Warmth and intimacy will highlight all the time spent in the company of others.

Gemini :

A fantastic day to enter into all kinds of partnerships. A day to bond with your close friends, open joint accounts, strike deals, and make plans for a bright future, says Ganesha. You will be at the top of your game in almost everything you do. Some of you, who want to go for further studies, may take a well-informed decision today.

Cancer :

Today, you may find yourself marooned in a sea of emotions, and the tides of turmoil will keep on getting stronger as the day progresses. However, such dire circumstances bring out the best in you, and you will be able to wade through the storm with nothing but patience on your side.

Leo :

Some promises are like whispers in the wind — never meant to be realised. Today holds something similar, in that you shall be so close and yet so far from what you desire most. Ganesha advises you to be a generous winner and a graceful loser. Remember, every day is not Sunday; also, you cannot win each time. Lower your expectations in order to avoid disappointments. Wait for the winds to change — it won’t take long.

Virgo :

Don’t dilly-dally when it comes to matters of health, says Ganesha. You look lean and mean to take on those old wounds today. But peace and prosperity are the flavours of the day. Ganesha advises you to invest time in fun and entertainment today – just to get those batteries charged.

Libra :

If ever there was a time when that industrious nature of yours was to listen to your conscience, it is today. Call it a positive day to embark upon new business adventures, particularly for freelancers. It is mighty hard to go wrong when you listen to your inner voice and back it up with zeal. The hard work of the morning and the pressure of the afternoon will give way to pleasure in the evening. Just enjoy what you do, says Ganesha.

Scorpio :

Better get down to serious business if you want to reap the benefits of your past actions. You are liable to treat subordinates as equals when deciding the best course of actions to achieve your goals. A golden favourable day for you, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius :

Zoom in on complicated problems and solve them with style, says Ganesha. Don’t fret over problems; instead concentrate on ways to solve them. Your day will get even better when perhaps, news from an overseas friend reaches you.

Capricorn :

Drag yourself out of the house, do some shopping, or better still, appoint an interior designer. You are very likely to move into a new house very soon, foresees Ganesha. This, of course, may also eat into your savings and force you to be thrifty by the end of the day, but you won’t regret this once-in-a-while extravagant outing. It’s all for a reason, after all.

Aquarius :

A romantic liaison is headed towards you. Quite naturally, you don’t want to be caught dead in a ratty old tee. Today, you want to keep everyone happy and amused, both at home and at work. And you manage wonderfully, says Ganesha.

Pisces :

Being a graceful loser is just about as important as being a generous winner, for success does not come by every day. Lowering your expectations will help steel you against disappointments today. There are indications you will embark on a pleasure trip with your soul mate, says Ganesha.