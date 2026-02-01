Start your day with a quick cosmic check-in. Today’s planetary alignments bring a mix of opportunity, emotion and momentum for all zodiac signs. Whether you’re navigating work pressures, relationship shifts or personal goals, your horoscope offers a glimpse of what the stars may have in store. Read on to see how the day’s energies could shape your decisions, moods and moments.

Aries: You can make a difference in others’ lives. Considerate and thoughtful, today, you will be treasured more than ever as a boss, colleague, parent or beloved. Utilise this exchange of energy to sort out difficult issues. Ganesha gives a thumbs up to mega projects.

Taurus: Things will tend to get complicated, says Ganesha. Be prepared for setbacks and challenges today. No matter how big the issue, your competence, your resourcefulness will see you through. Try to remain focused and alert. Be cautious and circumspect. Act coolly and sensibly. That is all that you need. No predicament or dilemma or predicament will hold you back. You will come out with flying colours

Gemini: Today, you will have the required intentions and courage to propose to your sweetheart. You will be dressed to kill, or rather to marry. You will make a favourable impression with the way you’ll look tonight. You will be an open book to your future partner, which is likely to work in your favour.

Cancer: Though your thoughts and views may be quite radical, you will be largely restrained while acting on them, portends Ganesha. You will have no problems starting a new venture or love affair and taking the required action to keep them afloat. You’ll be a Pied Piper to the women, or le belle dame sans merci (the beautiful young merciless woman) to the men.

Leo: ‘One small drop at a time fills an ocean over time’. Remember this lesson, says Ganesha, and continue to concentrate your efforts on your goal without losing heart. There may be times when you sit back and think twice, but know that all it takes is a small effort and that is what shall enable you to reach the zenith. Ganesha advises you to keep on trying, and success shall indeed come to you.

Virgo: Though you won’t bite or pinch people, you are and will be flooded with empathy. But Ganesha says that you are a bit too rigid when it comes to performing your duties, not to mention extremely principled. On the home front, get more expressive and closer to your kin, advises Ganesha.

Libra: You will be very unpredictable today, and your mercurial tendencies will remain till the evening. After that, be prepared to get a pleasant surprise. Just bear in mind that being prepared is always a good idea, since you never know when the perfect moment arrives. But everything considered, all Ganesha has to say is, “Stop worrying and start living!”

Scorpio: Today, the sugar and spice of work and home are delicately balanced to bring out the best in you, says Ganesha. You may spend a lot of your time brainstorming at your desk. In the evening, however, mental exercises will be substituted for pleasure and fun with friends and family.

Sagittarius: The way you keep your interests alive will keep your mind occupied. Leisure activities and bylines will bypass the mundane routine today, foretells Ganesha. Pamper yourself by doing what you like, be it gardening, cooking or even plain old reading. Ganesha also sees a heavy meal with friends late in the day today.

Capricorn: The day will be a maze of complex problems and situations, but you will find your way out in no time, says Ganesha. At work, you may love to play the leader, but that makes you accountable for both the good and the poor performance of your subordinates. In all likelihood, you may be held responsible for the poor performance of your team members. But all said and done, you will set high standards for yourself, and be a perfect example for others to follow.

Aquarius: Today is an auspicious day, particularly for astrologers, healers, spiritual guides and gurus, says Ganesha. One will think twice before challenging you today. Greed is not a word in your dictionary, and today, you are even more inspired to work for humanity.

Pisces: The focus is firmly on career advancement today. Business deals, which have been a long time in the making, will finally come through. Those pursuing a profession can expect pay rises or promotions. Make sure your skills are up to the mark to be able to tackle your new responsibilities satisfactorily, says Ganesha.

