From work decisions and money matters to family time and emotional balance, today’s horoscope delivers a mix of caution, motivation, and reassurance. Ganesha’s guidance for all 12 zodiac signs highlights when to push forward, when to slow down, and how to make the best of the day ahead.

Aries: You are very apprehensive about your possessions today, and will not like to share them. This mood may be because of someone in particular. Affairs regarding love, Ganesha says, are progressing fine, and your married life will bloom.

Taurus: This day has been earmarked for beautification, a makeover, says Ganesha. You are likely to remain preoccupied with ways to enhance your looks and appearance. A new, stylish hairdo, face packs, and massages, as well as trendy outfits and accessories, could be in store. You will, subconsciously, be doing all that you can do to get noticed by others. Be sure to receive all the attention and interest your efforts deserve.

Gemini: Your physical appearance and personal attitude will see a marked improvement today, predicts Ganesha. A well-groomed, you will climb up the popularity chart among peers, friends and members of the opposite sex. You will keep people under your spell with your wit and wisdom, both at the workplace and at social gatherings. Romance is also in the air.

Cancer: You will be firing all cylinders in the creativity department, says Ganesha. Even your colleagues may pitch in and give you new ideas to make your work better. Those looking for a new job will ace the interview and clear the selection process as easily as clearing the fog from their glasses.

Leo: A challenging day awaits you. You will face some tensions and problems, but this doesn’t mean you will not be able to complete all your work successfully. Your personal life will proceed as usual, and expectations from you at the work front will increase. You need to maintain a balance between your home and workplace, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Play dodgeball with prejudice today. Do not let intolerance find shelter in you today, advises Ganesha. Instead, chances are you will seek to find love, affection, and goodwill among those around you. Stay away from negativity, as it may bog you down. Ganesha counsels you to have the courage to stand by your convictions.

Libra: Everyone has a dream, but only a few have the fortune to realise them. Be among the lucky ones today as you see your dream project materialise and take its first steps towards a successful future. But all good things have humble beginnings. What matters is that you had a dream, and dreaming it was the hardest part, reminds Ganesha.

Scorpio: Ganesha predicts that you shall work towards building a better future. But do not expect radical or dynamic changes. Cruise control is the best way to go for now, says Ganesha. Patience in itself will reap rich benefits.

Sagittarius: Expect a call to late-night revelry and a chance to binge. But you don’t seem to be in the mood to let your hair loose and party, says Ganesha. However tempting it may be, your serious side will take over and you shall deny the offer. No wonder they like that sensible head on your shoulders.

Capricorn: The chances of you meeting financial success are few, but they are there nonetheless, says Ganesha. If you really want to improve your account balance and settle all the burgeoning debts, focus on what needs to be done and get it done without delay. You will make merry later in the day and will enjoy the company of your loved ones. But you will have free time despite all of this, and will get lured into unnecessary spending, especially on recreational activities. Spend your money prudently to avoid a financial crisis in the future.

Aquarius: Work, work, work! That is what will pay rich dividends. Of course, a pat on the back does matter, and with your commitment record, you may be getting a lot of it! You may back off from taking risks, and yet want change. Ganesha wonders how you will fulfill your wish.

Pisces: Arguments lead nowhere, and why argue when, at the end of the day, you can step back and watch them end up with egg on their faces, break a leg, get crushed under a falling safe, or otherwise suffer the numerous disasters you wish them to, for disagreeing with you. You will end up having the last laugh, so you might as well use your time more effectively, says Ganesha.

PNN