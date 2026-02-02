From love and relationships to career moves and financial gains, the stars have plenty in store today. Some zodiac signs will enjoy professional recognition, while others may reconnect with loved ones or plan sudden travel. Here’s what the stars say you should expect.

Aries: Today will be an industrious day. The stars foretell that you may visit a historical place, or perhaps a museum. However, Ganesha says, you may need to pay a little attention to your health. If such is the case, it would be better to take the evening off for yourself.

Taurus: Today, Ganesha sees your mind shifting from your professional affairs and drifting, time and again, towards your home and family. You are likely to return home early and get happily engrossed in discussing pressing domestic issues with your family members. This will possibly be followed by a festive evening filled with fun and laughter. You’re going to devote the whole day to your home and family and will be inclined to do little else.

Gemini: There is a possibility of conflicts brewing at your home today. The demands made by your family members will increase, and you may struggle to cope with them. This could make you ill-tempered. You will encounter large expenses in meeting these demands. You need to cut down on your expenses and increase your savings, says Ganesha.

Cancer: You can improve your finances with your mental capabilities. Ganesha says that you will get success in both private life and career. You will be entrusted with many tasks and responsibilities. Yet by evening, you will spend time in your pursuits.

Leo: You may have arguments with your family members today. You need to adopt an accommodating attitude today, since it is not a very promising day for you. Otherwise, nothing may go in your favour. You will have to work harder than usual in the office, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Ganesha predicts that your writing skills will possibly help you vent your feelings without offending others. You will complete your pending assignments. Great success will knock at your door in anything and everything you undertake today, predicts Ganesha.

Libra: Ganesha says you will spend time with your family members by putting them above other commitments. There may be plans made to go out for dinner or for a short excursion with them. Ganesha says that the health of a close relative may be a cause of concern for you today.

Scorpio: You nearly emerge as a superhero today, as you have the knack of balancing home and work just perfectly. Intellectual discussions and brainstorming with peers would provide food for thought today. You may look forward to merry-making and a soiree with family and friends in the evening.

Sagittarius: You are in a mood to spend money of home decor, paintings or artefacts. Go ahead and decorate your home. Ganesha foresees success on your cards today. The workplace has never been such an interesting place before. Planning and implementation will make your day easier.

Capricorn: You will have heard of many emotional fools who let sentiments rule their lives. Try not be one of them, and if it’s too difficult a task, at least pretend not to be one of them, for Ganesha says going by your feelings can leave you at a low ebb. In other words, your feelings can get in the way of your success. A solution to this problem is to remain dispassionate and let the opportunist think you are a hard nut to crack.

Aquarius: If you are an astrologer, doctor or a spiritual leader, today is a favourable day for you. Those who may want to challenge you must reconsider the thought of testing your strengths, says Ganesha. Doing charity work, helping the needy, and working for humanitarian causes give you a feeling of contentment. Today, it will be one of those extremely fulfilling days.

Pisces: Today will be a hectic day for you. Most of your time will be spent in making your relationships in the business as well as the personal front more meaningful. You will likely find yourself attending social events. There is also the possibility that you will attend some religious ritual today. Apart from this, nothing substantial is likely to occur today, says Ganesha.

PNN