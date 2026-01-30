From career choices and financial concerns to family moments and emotional well-being, today’s horoscope offers a blend of caution, encouragement and comfort. Ganesha’s insights for all 12 zodiac signs point out when to take initiative, when to ease off and how to navigate the day effectively.

Aries: Today, you will appreciate beautiful things and exotic artefacts. You may even seriously think of pursuing a business related to such commodities. However, you may not be able to make up your mind, says Ganesha. However, you will decide to keep an open mind about it.

Taurus: You may find it hard to stop the impending outflow of cash while shopping today, says Ganesha. You aren’t the one to be dominated and God help anyone who tries to dictate terms to you today. You may end up spending a small fortune, more than lavish to be precise, on the opposite sex today.

Gemini: Today, you are likely to get encouragement and support for your endeavours from all quarters. You have a gift of gab and your ability to dispel tension with even the simplest of your remarks will be put to test. Still, you will rise to the occasion and prove your mettle. Taking good care of your health is important, and you are no exception.

Cancer: Today is a good day for you. However, don’t expect a windfall. It is just one of those days when you will be in a good mood, irrespective of your problems, if any. You will treat your subordinates well, and they will show their appreciation. But if you think the atmosphere at your workplace is good, wait till you reach home. Your family will be exceptionally sweet to you, and your life partner will be all over you. And the financial condition won’t be too bad either. What more can one ask for in life?

Leo: Everyone wants to be different. But little do they realise that they already are unique, says Ganesha. Today, you may meet a lot of such different people at work, some of whom may even test your patience. Always remember that working in a team means balancing a variety of egos and opinions. Ganesha’s advice for you today is to learn to deal with different belief systems, and not simply to look for a way to avoid conflicts.

Virgo: Take time off all by yourself and introspect today, says Ganesha. Office cubicle looks set to be a war front and pay due attention there, lest things turn to be more difficult, advises Ganesha. New love may just blossom today, and you may even enjoy a nice quiet evening with friends.

Libra: Gear up to play the peace maker today! Your ability to handle a ‘Brady Bunch’ hasn’t gone unnoticed. So expect to be put in charge of handling disputes among your subordinates at work today, hints Ganesha. Research work may slow to a crawl today, but the offshoot is that it’s an auspicious day to enter into new contracts. You might want to arrange that bit of business over lunch. Good food tends to lead to successful end of negotiations. Just don’t forget to compliment the chef and leave a tip.

Scorpio: You shall be completely immersed in your routine today. It’s the same old humbug of a day for you, says Ganesha. But this exhausting day may transform into an exciting evening – so be prepared to get surprised.

Sagittarius: Your ship may be rocked by stormy controversies today. Ganesha advises you to steer clear of people looking to give you a piece of their mind. The storm looks to ease away if you lend a patient ear to all such elements and try to accommodate their views.

Capricorn: It’s a lucky day for your sweetheart! Wonder why it’s written in your horoscope? You will pamper him/her to the hilt, take them out on a shopping spree and buy whatever they lay their eyes on, even if it’s way beyond reasonable, says Ganesha. You will go overboard to make your love feel that nothing else matters, and although this lavish outing will serve the purpose, you may later regret not keeping a count of your cash.

Aquarius: Good news from across the seven seas brings cheer! If you’re seeking a visa, you may get one today. Everything looks positive and it reflects in your mood. Share your happiness with your family, says Ganesha, and you will find it multiplies manifold.

Pisces: Conflicts galore will come your way at the workplace today. Keep a calm head over your shoulders and do keep tabs on your tongue. Differences only crop up if there are substantial thought processes involved, and keeping this in mind ought to give you the perspective needed to get ahead, says Ganesha.

