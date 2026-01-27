Today’s horoscope offers astrology insights for all zodiac signs, highlighting how the day may unfold in love, career, finances, and personal life. Based on planetary movements, the predictions outline opportunities, challenges and emotional shifts to help each zodiac sign plan the day with clarity and caution

Aries: You may decide upon a bold approach at work. You may even come up with innovative ideas and opinions. But by afternoon, you will again be at a loss. Ganesha suggests that you take time off from work and recharge yourself.

Taurus: There are chances that you may put in hard work and yet the returns may not be as you expected, predicts Ganesha. You are likely to be unenthusiastic about travelling in the afternoon. An evening of relaxation and intimate discussions may be on the cards today, says Ganesha.

Gemini: You have a penchant for organising family functions and social programmes. Today, you are likely to organise one more. You plan to renovate your house in the afternoon. By evening, you will be back to your socialising self and may hang out at a popular local joint with a childhood friend.

Cancer: You have two options to overcome the unwanted, sad events. One is to run away, and the other is to face boldly. Ganesha suggests you choose the second option. The evening promises a joyful mood. You will entertain guests at home.

Leo: It is a race against time, and you cannot afford to lose today. Ganesha foresees you working extra hard to meet deadlines on this busy day. Expect a few tasks in the afternoon that may involve you moving against your will. But once again, your work shall provide you with the variety that you seek on this monotonous day. Come evening, look forward to a relaxing experience with your sweetheart, says Ganesha.

Virgo: You are a master craftsman when it boils down to interpersonal relationships. In the afternoon, you may feel very secretive about some things. An insipid evening may make you miss the enjoyment you might otherwise have had. Nevertheless, Ganesha says it will be a happy and bright day.

Libra: Ganesha forecasts mostly superficial and thin-skinned issues as the likely cause of your unease and nervousness today. Matters relating to government rules and regulations will be on the table today at your workplace. But evening promises a lighter fare; your fine taste in arts shall receive applause from all quarters.

Scorpio: In all likelihood, you shall be unreasonably tentative and curious. Professionally, seek out tougher challenges. You shall shower love and affection on your loved ones today. Those awaiting wedding bells to toll might hear some good news, predicts Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Money matters stand to be at the forefront today. Lady Luck will smile on you, as you may see monetary gains from your business. But fickle as fortune is — and not that you would mind — evening might be spent in buying the most exquisite jewellery for your sweetheart. But beware of con games and watch that purse carefully.

Capricorn: A dazzling day awaits you today! From meeting some reliable people to taking commendable initiatives at work, you will be at the centre of everything, and will bag the appreciation of your mentors for your good work. Given that all this will boost your morale and self-confidence by afternoon, you will go a step further to bring perfection to what has already been approved and kept aside, says Ganesha. Free of worries, you will spend the evening at home with your loved ones.

Aquarius: It’s absolutely alright to attend a social do where you don’t know anyone. Just be your charming self, and everything will fall in place. Minor problems may nag. Know how to play a musical instrument? It’s perfect for relaxation, says Ganesha.

Pisces: Today will find yourself resolute and unwavering in everything that you pursue, and it is a good thing to be, for you will find yourself making substantial progress by afternoon. New relationships could be in the offing today as well, says Ganesha.

PNN