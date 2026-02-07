From work decisions and money matters to family time and emotional balance, today’s horoscope delivers a mix of caution, motivation and reassurance. Ganesha’s guidance for all 12 zodiac signs highlights when to push forward, when to slow down and how to make the best of the day ahead.

Aries: Today, you may just want to delve deep into yourself. You realise the importance of polishing the mirror of your soul and Ganesha approves. Spontaneity is important too, and spending time with children is an excellent way to keep in touch with it.

Taurus: You are likely to remain unconquerable and unassailable throughout the day. Caution: Stay focused and avoid frittering away your time and energy. You may face stress at work or in some ongoing project. Expect a relatively serene evening with your beloved, says Ganesha.

Gemini: A great evening with your sweetheart will be the highlight of the day. It will be one of the better days in business; you will be able to earn enough money to save for the future. In the evening, you may have to spend a little extra, says Ganesha.

Cancer: You will remain watchful for most of the day. There may be times when your colleagues may think that you are being overcautious and paranoid. So be it. Ganesha advises you to stick to this approach; soon, the same people will appreciate it at the end of the day. You may have to attend certain social engagements in the evening.

Leo: Today is one mushroom that may turn out to be unpalatable, says Ganesha. The stars indicate that this day shall be smeared with quite a few unsatisfactory moments, especially in the afternoon. A certain sense of wildness and volatility shall dominate your actions today. So, you would be wise to take valuable inputs and advice from your seniors at work today. But in a complete change, the night brings with it a guzzling fountain of rational thoughts that shall fill your mind.

Virgo: Today will be a creative and beneficial day for you at your workplace. In the afternoon, Ganesha says, you will be in your element. With your professional acumen, you will succeed in sharing your ideas with your boss and getting his approval. You will be free in the evening to indulge in lavishing your affection on your beloved.

Libra: Work is always unrelenting and today, it manages to catch up with you in a big way. Expect to be under some pressure to meet deadlines, says Ganesha. But all it takes is to remain level-headed and shrewd in your ways, and you can turn things around to make it a prosperous and flourishing day.

Scorpio: Being gregarious may just catch your fancy today, says Ganesha. At work, you will remain fussy about assignments and deadlines. Socially, who you choose to be with will decide who you are, suggests Ganesha. The evening will be spent in the pleasant company of loved ones.

Sagittarius: The fire within you is set to flare – professionally and personally. It won’t be difficult for you to convince people of your intentions. But Ganesha advises you to seek counsel from your superiors and predecessors before you dive into anything.

Capricorn: Many a time, we emulate others or get inspired by certain thought-provoking actions, which explains most of the initiatives we undertake. Your actions today will be inspired too, says Ganesha. However, later in the day, you are likely to get into arguments that may drag you into legal disputes. Ganesha warns you against getting pulled into any scuffles at work that can ruin your prospects.

Aquarius: If you’re thinking of doing some soul-searching today, the stars completely back you. And yes, remember to take a break, no one deserves it more. Go on a long drive with a buddy if you must. And if you get a chance to travel, grab it! Getting away from the humdrum will clear your mind, says Ganesha.

Pisces: A day wherein you will be busy socialising in the company of your near and dear ones, or childhood buddies. Refurbishing and refurnishing your home is also likely to be on the agenda. You may find yourself visiting a holy place as well, says Ganesha.