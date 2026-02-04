From career decisions and money matters to family time and emotional balance, today’s horoscope brings a mix of caution, motivation and reassurance. Ganesha’s guidance for all 12 zodiac signs highlights where to push harder, where to slow down and how to make the most of the day ahead.

Aries: Your ability to let go things will reflect in your personal as well as your professional life. Today could be a significant day for you, and Ganesha advises you not to forget your special abilities. Make good use of them so that others too can benefit.

Taurus: You will be very sensitive about the image you project socially and professionally. Ganesha sees you treating this very seriously and doing everything you can to make the right impression. Today, you will remain decent, dignified and focused in all that you do. Do not be too eager to please others. Focus on your own interests and concerns. Otherwise, you could make mistakes and cut a sorry figure. Direct your energies towards meaningful ends. Deep reflection self analysis will not be out of place.

Gemini: Routine work bores you, and today you will go all out to break free from the shackles of boredom. The results, however, may not be as dramatic. You will have to depend on your children, if any, to rescue you from the tyranny of routine. Monetary gains can be expected either in the form of inheritance of ancestral property or as increment in your basic salary.

Cancer: Don’t meddle in others’ affairs today, suggests Ganesha. For they will not take it kindly. Adopt the middle path. Ganesha feels that you must keep your bravado and boldness in check.

Leo: Your pride and self-confidence will help you to excel in whatever task it is that you take up today. Other people will also praise you. You will buy new clothes and other possessions that you have been desiring for a long time, says Ganesha.

Virgo: You will be faced with serious financial problems today. You may even have to pay through your nose to get what you desire. Later in the evening, you might accomplish some short-term goals. Ganesha predicts that some vital business agreements will end your day in high spirits.

Libra: Ganesha says you will be able to improve your relations abroad. There will be good news coming from friends or relatives living abroad. Your working ability and efficiency will make you popular in the office today. In the day-to-day you shall have a variety of good and bad experiences

Scorpio: Be vigilant; keep your eyes and ears open for all the events happening around you, says Ganesha. Your intuition is trying to tell you something; trust it. Think and act positively, and the rest will fall in place.

Sagittarius: Work is likely to keep you on your toes. At work place, you and your opinions will be in demand. Those who are associated with the stock exchange and shares will be happy to gain profits during the afternoon. Wait and watch the result in the evening.

Capricorn: You have projected yourself as a confused individual, and rightfully so, as the Lions are most of times in double mind. But today you’ll come up with a specific career plan that will surprise many people. Be clear about what you want to do in life, how you want your life to be, and make sincere efforts to achieve that stage, guides Ganesha.

Aquarius: You will take the road to spirituality today and give a miss to materialism. You will visit temples, other religious places, and spiritual leaders to find answers for some of your questions. It will, however, take a while for you to distinguish between mysticism and materialism and understand that you can have the best of both worlds.

Pisces: You will not take matters to heart needlessly today, and will instead calmly evaluate the bitter words of others to see if there is a grain of truth in them somewhere. This is a good practice and one that should be continued. While you won’t be in the mood to tolerate any injustice, you will be able to forgive those who have wronged you and will thus be able to refrain from stoking further the fires of enmity, says Ganesha.

PNN