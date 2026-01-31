Today’s horoscope, based on astrology, offers guidance on love, relationships, career decisions and financial matters. Some zodiac signs may see professional recognition, while others could reconnect with loved ones or make unplanned travel arrangements. Here is what the stars indicate for you today. Aries: A tough, action-packed day ahead! There may be differences of opinion with friends over trivial matters, but you will thrive on it. But all pending work will be completed, much to your relief. It’s a promising and optimistic day, says Ganesha!

Taurus: Today, you may have something at the back of your mind that will grip you with its complexity, says Ganesha. Speak freely, as your words are capable of making a great impact on others. You may not be willing to confront unpleasant situations today. Don’t worry, the stars seem in your favour, predicts Ganesha.

Gemini: Today, you would love to spend as much time alone as possible with your sweetheart, says Ganesha. A casual conversation between the two of you may culminate in a sensuous consummation. In the evening, you will keep people charmed with your wit and wisdom, feels Ganesha.

Cancer: If you are a stockbroker, you may feel that things are not going too well for you. Today, you may regret being a stockbroker. Manufacturers must delay the launch of a new product. However, after a waiting game, you may go on to launch the product with a fanfare. Ganesha wishes you good luck.

Leo: The travel bug inside you is itching to be let loose, but things are not so simple when it comes to finding new destinations, says Ganesha. With you, holidaying goes hand in hand with delays. So, although you might be excited at the prospect of going to new places, this excitement will be somewhat curtailed thanks to postponements of travel plans. Well, such is life, so don’t go about taking it to heart and getting all upset.

Virgo: Motivation will remain high today, says Ganesha. Your talents and skills make you stand out as a superb artist. Words will glow if you let your creativity flow, and should you decide to dance or sing, you’ll set the stage on fire today. Cultivate hobbies in performing arts and literature, advises Ganesha.

Libra: Being in charge was never easy, but it’s not for nothing that leaders are made of sterner stuff. As a person in charge, you are expected to give directions in a manner that gets the best efforts out of your juniors. Move away from traditional dictatorial style, and build a consensus that enables you to pull off the spectacular, says Ganesha.

Scorpio: You shall follow all things to the dot today. Your approach will be methodical and robotic. You shall likely symbolise the saying, ‘Actions speak louder than words’. Your powers of persuasion will help you amass the confidence of many, predicts Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Cupid is hunting and you are the game today. Cupid’s arrows will have you adrift on the ocean of love and turbulent emotions. Your rescue is imminent when a member of the opposite sex answers your SOS calls. But use your discretion as to which boat you hitch a ride back home, says Ganesha.

Capricorn: The workload may take away all your vigour, leaving you lethargic and dull, but you will come out of the sluggish phase before it can do any harm to your reputation, says Ganesha. Being observant and attentive while in meetings will help you in the long run, and in more ways than you can imagine. As you may have already guessed, it won’t be a very productive day, but it won’t be a very bad one either.

Aquarius: You get a pat on the back due to your brilliant academic standing. People will admire your business acumen and may imitate your choices. But this doesn’t mean you become haughty and unapproachable. Carry on the good work with a humble attitude, says Ganesha.

Pisces: Anticipation is all the fun. Sadly, this only alludes to your months-in-preparation travel plans that are most likely to be delayed today on one count or the other. Though if this is any consolation, your trip, when it finally occurs, will bring you as much pleasure and satisfaction as you expected out of it, if not more, says Ganesha.

