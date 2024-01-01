Aries: You are enthusiastic about mixing with people today, and you will feel like combining business and leisure. You will be encouraged to take part in group activities as you can work and have fun at the same time. Ganesha says that you may emerge wiser from others’ ideas.

Taurus: Professionals in all spheres of work are due for a field day today. The day will be particularly outstanding for Administrators and executives are likely to get richer by the end of the day. Even if you are engaged in some other work, you will stand out and get noticed for your overall excellence. Businessmen can expect to get into new partnerships and joint ventures. This is a very auspicious day for launching new projects.

Gemini: Routine work bores you, and today you will go all out to break free from the shackles of boredom. The results, however, may not be as dramatic. You will have to depend on your children, if any, to rescue you from the tyranny of routine. Monetary gains can be expected either in the form of inheritance of ancestral property or as an increment in your basic salary.

Cancer: You wish to display your social prestige and monetary clout in front of your relatives. But you have to pay a heavy price for that. Your experience will teach you something, which will stand in good stead for future dealings.

Leo: You will see some changes in your daily schedule today. It is a good day to start a new job or business activity. You will focus more attention on your personality today. You will try to improve yourself and bring your hidden talents to the fore. Make the most of this opportunity to implement your plans, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Ganesha says you realise the importance of family matters today. You have great skills when it comes to negotiations, and you will use them in settling disputes amicably. Ganesha says you have learned the lessons of life on staying level-headed, and that you keenly believe that opposition eventually leads to progress.

Libra: Ganesha says today you may be able to undertake travel for business or pleasure purposes. It may be a busy day for you work wise and you may not be able to completely focus on your family or family issues. Try your luck in the stock market today, as it may prove beneficial to you. If there are certain issues or problems they will be sorted out today because of your varied skills and past experiences. Ganesha wishes you a day full of happiness and joy today

Scorpio: Try to take a chill pill as you may be worried about petty issues today. Do not let them hinder your happiness and take a toll on your health. However, the day looks promising towards the end. Friends are just a phone call away, call them and set out for a destination unknown to destress and rejuvenate.

Sagittarius: Work is likely to keep you on your toes. At the workplace, you and your opinions will be in demand. Those who are associated with stock exchange and shares will be happy to gain profits during the afternoon. Wait and watch the result in the evening.

Capricorn: Though you leave no stone unturned to identify the opportunities coming your way, you need to keep your guards on whenever you are a part of a legal matter. Financially, you’re likely to bear some heavy losses, and if you’re a dealer or a broker, the chances of suffering from them are even higher. Take some precautionary measures well in advance, advises Ganesha.

Aquarius: The game is set; you are put up against those who are holding a grudge against you and are waiting for an opportunity to pull you down. But, you are confident, skillful, and know your strengths very well. No matter how hard the opponents try, they will be no match to you, predicts Ganesha. Throughout all of these, your spouse will support you silently but strongly.

Pisces: You will find yourself in a philosophical state of mind today. You will be able to see things for what they are, rather than what they appear to be. You are unlikely to try and swim against the flow today, given your mental state. You will take things are they come to you, one at a time. Some bad news could come your way and likely keep your mind convulsed with stress, says Ganesha.