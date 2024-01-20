Aries: You may cause some heart-breaks today, so be careful! Apart from this, Ganesha says, your love life is stable and you are ready to commit to your loved one. If you are married, your relationship will become more intense and attachment will strengthen.

Taurus: Unless you mind your moods and manners today, you are likely to hurt, and lose, a lot of friends, fears Ganesha. Your thoughts and feelings will be unduly unsteady and unpredictable. It may not always be possible to maintain your calm, to stay in control. A change of scene could be the right way to deal with the situation. A trip or an outing with your close ones could keep you happily distracted and see you through the day.

Gemini: You will be able to divide your attention between personal and professional life. The workplace will become pretty exciting during the afternoon. By evening, you will get plenty of opportunities to shower your affection on your loved ones, says Ganesha.

Cancer: In all likelihood, today, you are likely to strike a balance between your professional and personal life, predicts Ganesha. The work will be interesting and stimulating, while your time with family will be peaceful and soothing.

Leo: You will be in the mood to play the role of a guide today. The day will be filled with fun and frolic. There will be many occasions to have a good time, throughout the day. You will experience some mental stress, however, it is likely to be short-lived, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Ganesha foresees a strong probability that you will keep your feet firmly planted on the ground in the face of adversity. The afternoon sun may bring some good returns or much-awaited results for you. Love and affection will bring tranquillity to your family life. There is a distinct possibility of new relationships developing later in the day, says Ganesha.

Libra: Ganesha forecasts mostly superficial and thin-skinned issues as the likely cause of your unease and nervousness today. Matters relating to government rules and regulations will be on the table today at your workplace. But evening promises a lighter fare; your fine taste in arts shall receive applause from all quarters.

Scorpio: There are chances that you may easily get irritated and infuriated today, predicts Ganesha. Keep a lid on your anger or it may lead to irreconcilable differences. Avoid confrontations and unnecessary complications at work as well. You will spend a lot of time finding solutions to pending problems.

Sagittarius: When Ganesha says – Perfect – He is talking about your planning skills and implementation. Today, due to systematic planning you will be able to deliver as per expectations and achieve great results. Your intelligence quotient may just impress someone from the opposite sex. However, keep a good check on the moolah as you may end up spending more than your expectations.

Capricorn: Work pressure may take a toll on you today, but you will overcome all impediments and excel in whatever work you undertake, says Ganesha. Support and motivation await you at home as family members will be exceedingly tolerant of your actions and endeavours.

Aquarius: Action is your forte, so seize the initiative and you will come out a winner! The afternoon sees you happy, but heavy-duty work may take a toll on you. Relax a bit — listen to music, play with your pet, or simply don your best attire and step out to socialise!

Pisces: You are likely to be sweating today at work, and it is neither the weather nor an ill-fitting suit that is the cause, says Ganesha. You will try your best to get your views across, and the post-afternoon lunch siesta is probably the best time to hammer your point home because that is when your boss will have all the energy to argue against it. However, conserve some of your energy for an action-filled evening with your heartthrob. You know what all work and no play can do to a man.