Horoscope gives you glimpses into your future through zodiac signs and rules of astrology. Our expert astrologers have analysed the stars and aligned the cosmos to provide accurate predictions for all zodiac signs, including Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Discover what the celestial bodies have in store for you and make informed decisions based on astrology, horoscope, and your specific zodiac sign.

Aries: You realise it’s a good thing to share the secrets of your success. Whatever you give, says Ganesha, will come back to you multiplied by nine. Now that you seek to be open and accommodating, more respect will come your way.

Taurus: In all probability, today you will discover that your family is the foundation of your success, predicts Ganesha. Your dearly loved spouse may try to spice up the relationship in the afternoon and you will be more than willing to reciprocate, expects Ganesha.

Gemini: You will spend the major part of your day with your spouse and children, if any. You also stand to benefit from your parents. If unmarried, your relationship with your beloved will enter an exciting phase. Inhibitions, if any, will be thrown out of the window and the bonding is likely to be intense. Ganesha, however, warns you against throwing caution to the wind.

Cancer: Today you are likely to receive financial support from your loved ones, says Ganesha. By the time the Sun sets, your family may receive some good news in relation to a wedding. A festive mood is likely to set in your house. After a day full of good news and enjoyment, you will shift your focus on the pending as well as impending work at the end of the day.

Leo: You are destined to play the superhero, at least as far as trade and commerce are concerned. Ganesha feels that today, you shall be more tied up in your daily work than is usual. But the upshot of it all is that all your actions seem to get the desired approval as the day progresses. Even your financial prospects will grow from strength to strength. Once workplace is under control, you may look forward to a positive spin in your personal relationships, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Ganesha predicts an imaginative and fruitful day for you at the workplace. You will feel your professional best in the afternoon. With your elegance, you will manage to put your ideas across the table and win the approval of your boss. You may pamper your beloved lavishly later in the evening.

Libra: Some things on the personal front may undergo a turning point today, predicts Ganesha. Now is the time for change. Changes are good and maybe even needed, although you may not see it that way at the moment. Expect monetary gains that will help you go a long way in life (a handsome bequest perhaps!). Think with your heart, and attach importance to relationships. Spending quality time with your near and dear ones is a very good habit, reminds Ganesha.

Scorpio: For a change, matters of finance will gnaw at your mind today. You may take steps to invest in new business ventures. Social reputation will get a boost late in the day, and people will, in all likeliness, pay due respect for your high values, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius: It’s a profitable day for the all the businessmen today. You are likely to crack major deals. You will be appreciated for you professionalism at work. It’s high time you take risk and launch new products in the market, tips Ganesha.

Capricorn: You will be chased by people harbouring malicious intents. Like a lone, naive soul among a bunch of brats, you could be bullied by those having political and social clout, says Ganesha. But worry not. Your fate is too powerful to let anyone do any harm to your reputation or health. In fact, much to the disappointment of your foes, novel ideas will guide you through hard times.

Aquarius: You will most likely play a peace envoy today, sorting out conflicts with diplomacy, your own as well as others’. Don’t ignore any offer on the career front, as it may be the best thing to happen to you! The evening brings romance, says Ganesha, but also a lovers’ tiff.

Pisces: Your cauldron of conflicts boils over, says Ganesha. At work, confrontations with your peers are a distinct possibility. Domestically, property related squabbles with your siblings are possible. Your family will be the cause of some monetary loss today. Keep a calm head.