From career decisions and money matters to family time and emotional balance, today’s horoscope brings a mix of caution, motivation and reassurance. Ganesha’s guidance for all 12 zodiac signs highlights where to push harder, where to slow down and how to make the most of the day ahead.

Aries: Today, you will feel like going green, and Ganesha approves. You could plant a sapling, or organise some dustbins to keep the neighbourhood clean. If you wish to make the world a better place to live in, do it, but take it step by step.

Taurus: Much to the disappointment and annoyance of your friends and associates, you are likely to act unduly possessive and self-centred about persons and objects, warns Ganesha. Be sure, your overprotective attitude is not likely to amuse anyone. To make matters worse, you will possibly ignore their well-founded resentment and instead of setting matters right, you will be running after material gains. Try to reconsider your actions and motives. No one is likely to forget and forgive anything.

Gemini: You will ponder over religious and cultural values and issues today. You will indulge in a fair amount of discussion with your family members over the issue and present your thoughts and feelings on the subject. These discussions could end up covering topics like law, education, societal concerns, manners and etiquette, etc., says Ganesha.

Cancer: The day looks set to be an ordinary day, for both work and play, says Ganesha. Yet, if you are planning to participate in an event or a competition today, march ahead, by all means. There will, practically, be no one who’ll be able to compete with you. On other fronts, expect things to be rather calm and mundane, with no significant ups and downs.

Leo: A moment once lost is not going to come back. So, it’s about time you realised the value of time, says Ganesha, because time is money. On this day, set everything to a schedule and figure out your tasks right down to the brass tacks. Personal organisers are a good bet, but if you are old school, then maybe you would prefer a diary and a calendar. Either of the options works just fine, suggests Ganesha.

Virgo: Your communication and creative abilities are your best weapons. You will be overflowing with zest for life and will exude cheerfulness. However, Ganesha warns that your creativity will bloom fully only in situations where there is no pressure or strain.

Libra: Ganesha says you will try to gain in-depth knowledge about new technological inventions in your spare time today. Some of you may have queries regarding higher education that you may be able to take up today and reach a conclusion about.

Scorpio: Till now, you have experienced all the highs. Today, you may come across the lows of the professional world. The equation between your boss, colleagues and you may get slightly disturbed. However, you will make it up by evening. Freshers may look for some career opportunities.

Sagittarius: Being a part of all things bright and beautiful will remain the high point today, says Ganesha. You may don the hat of an activist and fight injustice and discrimination in the right spirit. Even if you are asked to conquer the world, you will be able to do it today, says Ganesha.

Capricorn: Today, you will not be in the right mood to work or produce expected results. Mounting work pressure may further dampen your self-confidence, foretells Ganesha. The dullness will vanish in the air by the evening, and you will be back to your happy self. Are you wondering who will be responsible for this change? The answer is your friends and family members.

Aquarius: You spend a lot of time planning for a better future. Sure, it does minimise the chances of errors as you know possible obstacles in advance. But the time you spend on calculations takes you away from reality, and you don’t fully concentrate on what you have now. Learn to balance, advises Ganesha.

Pisces: You know how important money is, and you will think about it all day. You will think less about expenses today and more about prosperity and fame. Worry about family might increase, and in return they will support you, says Ganesha

PNN