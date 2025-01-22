Discover your horoscope today and astrology predictions for zodiac signs. Get daily horoscope updates and accurate astrology readings for your star sign, daily updates on love, career, and life. Find out what the stars have in store for you.

Aries: You will share wonderful moments with your beloved today. Go ahead and learn some musical instrument, suggests Ganesha: it’s a beautiful way to convey emotions. And it provides a perfect means to woo someone anew. Join a class before the mood wanes.

Taurus: It is highly unlikely that you will be emotional and sentimental today, predicts Ganesha. Adopt a laid-back attitude towards life to feel at ease. Public servants will have encouraging and affirmative results in their efforts. Your competency will be put to test at the work place.

Gemini: Today is an important day to completely immerse yourself in your favourite activities, says Ganesha. But don’t forget that loved ones come first as lack of warmth may affect family life. Show your family members that you care. New relationships are also on the anvil. It is an eventful and positive day for you.

Cancer: At work, your ability to forge great partnerships will see to the success of one of your ambitious projects. However, you need to be careful before signing the contract. It’s always important to go through the finer details of a deal before closing it.

Leo: Reinvention and rejuvenation — these are the two words that shall dictate your philosophy for the day. Refurbishing oneself does not always have to be in accordance with something new; taking a look back can be equally enlightening. In any case, it’s a small world, and, hence, chances are that you shall revive most of your old contacts either in a social occasion or an official meeting. Do not discount the importance of reconnecting with your near and dear ones, advises Ganesha.

Virgo: Achievement and accomplishment will be the highlights of the day, notes Ganesha. You will be recognised for your devotion to work and determination to succeed at your workplace. Much awaited promotions may come and financial arrears may also reach your hands.

Libra: You will be very active today, especially when it comes to finishing tasks in office. Your thoughts will reach new heights and you will be able to motivate and stimulate others to perform. Your motto for the day is ‘Arise, awake and sleep not till the goal is reached’.

Scorpio: Your close friends and loved ones seem to be on the menu today, predicts Ganesha. Romantic brilliance will usher in happiness and favourable business prospects will be the icing on the cake. Your charm will peak and you will enjoy the attention you get out of it. Try your hands at creative things as there is a good chance that you may come home bragging about the results.

Sagittarius: Be ready with you bags packed as you may decide to undertake an impromptu trip today. It could be a business trip or simply travel in pursuit of pleasure. Nostalgia will grip you as you run into an old childhood friend today. Sharpen your public relation skills, which will come in handy when you deal with strangers today, says Ganesha.

Capricorn: That you are affectionate towards your loved ones will be more noticeable today than ever before, says Ganesha. In fact, you will enjoy their company and will do everything in your capacity to make them feel wanted. Long-term relationships will also thrive.

Aquarius: Fortune favours the brave, and who knows it better than you? Your performance may come under scrutiny, but your bosses will come away pleased as punch. Want to make some money? Ganesha points to real estate and the construction business.

Pisces: Your expenses are likely to soar and you will need to draw a line between your needs and your desires if you are to keep them in check. There is a strong possibility that you will undergo a spiritual experience today. You may also pursue meditative techniques for your peace of mind, says Ganesha.