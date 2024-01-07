Aries: You may take a holiday today to be with your family, and perhaps go to meet your relatives who live nearby. It will make your kith and kin very happy. They will be surprised and Ganesha gives you the thumbs-up.

Taurus: The planets are not well disposed towards you today, fears Ganesha. There are strong chances of crossing swords with someone and getting into a serious personality clash. Not good comes out of it. You may simply end up alienating those who are otherwise well-disposed towards you. Later in the day, the situation will ease. Do not, in the evening, miss out on a chance of dining out with friends and family members.

Gemini: You will neglect your daily routine and indulge in fun and frolic with your family members today. Friends and family will probably accompany you to lunch or dinner at your favourite restaurant. You will feel at ease and will feel the stress slipping out of your system. Wait for a couple of days before proposing to that special someone, says Ganesha.

Cancer: The swiftness of your work will mesmerise people. They will make comparisons with you. Yet they cannot catch up with you. you are not at all greedy, nor do you make any needless demands at any time. You will feel greater understanding and proximity with your spouse.

Leo: An auspicious and favourable day awaits you, says Ganesha. You will be able to complete all tasks at work. You will be able to make beneficial changes at home. You will be able to buy new things for home. Financial gains are possible. Youngsters may find love.

Virgo: An outspoken discussion with a loved one is on the cards today. Work hard to complete the work that you have been procrastinating for a long time, says Ganesha. A holy place is beckoning you. However, Ganesha advises you to evaluate all your options while making your decisions.

Libra: Ganesha says today is a good day for you. The ladies in your life will prove to be beneficial to you. You will be able to progress in your office because of your skills and abilities. You will be closer to your beloved today. You will show more interest in new topics and ideas.

Scorpio: Your kids are your pride, especially today when they come out with flying colour in their academics. It’s a favourable day to invest your money in a home or land. In the evening, you may just feel like going to a secluded place and enjoying the twilight.

Sagittarius: Today, your actions are going to be louder than your words, predicts Ganesha. Your focus today would be on personality development and self-improvement, and your success in achieving what you want, to some extent. Good luck!

Capricorn: You bring perfection to the table and it impresses your colleagues to a great extent. When the deadlines are tight or situations get complicated, people look up to you for directions, and to nobody’s surprise, you live up to their expectations. Your efficiency will not go unnoticed as the bosses will acknowledge and reward your efforts, says Ganesha. You will wind up an exhausting day on a happy note.

Aquarius: Mark this date on the calendar, as it may turn out to be the most important day in your life. A windfall is expected to make your day brighter, says Ganesha. Good luck will follow you throughout the day, as your hard work will be paid off with rewards and awards at work. Enjoy the good times, as every day is not the same day.

Pisces: Today is likely to be an extremely competitive and demanding day for you. You need to be extremely careful in how you go about doing your tasks, to not give anyone a chance to pick out mistakes in your work. You will feel like taking a break from work during the later part of the day and go visit some nearby places, says Ganesha.