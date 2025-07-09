Discover your horoscope today and astrology predictions for zodiac signs. Get daily horoscope updates and accurate astrology readings for your star sign, daily updates on love, career, and life. Find out what the stars have in store for you.

Aries: Today, you feel free and liberated! And in that spirit, you want to travel or do things you loved doing as a child. A good time for a family outing, says Ganesha. Keeping in mind your mood, you may even make plans for the future for your near and dear.

Taurus: You must learn to get to the root of a routine to keep things fresh today, feels Ganesha. Just learn the basic psychology of people and analyse the facts. All actions and decisions have a motive; you will need to understand the chain to get the most out of things, advises Ganesha.

Gemini: You have a certain degree of equanimity when it comes to reacting to praise and criticism. Today, however, you will be emotional, and it won’t be too bad. You will get appreciated at work and your liberal show of emotions will only make others like you more. Your colleagues will say three cheers for you. But avoid an emotional outburst as it may turn cheers into jeers.

Cancer: Today, Cupid will send its arrow right through your heart. You will be trembling with pain – the sweet pain of lust and love. But the overzealous Cupid may not stop at just that. Just to be completely sure, it will virtually do shooting practice at you. You can do nothing but tell your love interest how badly you have been hit. However, Ganesha suggests that you be as conservative as possible in your approach.

Leo: It is good to be impulsive sometimes; but if one were to ask you today, you would be all for a meticulously planned approach to life. So much so that from now on, planning will become almost a part and parcel of your life, predicts Ganesha. So, it is expected that you plan everything to perfection today, although the execution of your plans may be a different story. But you can’t do everything, can you? At least the good thing is that you make a great display of your organisational capabilities, says Ganesha.

Virgo: You will start the day by scribbling down things to do. But don’t just jot them down; instead, set realistic goals and prioritise them. Items you mark highest will demand quick actions, cautions Ganesha.

Libra: It’s a spiritual and harmonious mood that grips you today, feels Ganesha. You may want to focus on meditation, as you essentially seek peace. This may have something to do with the fact that at work, your subordinates may attempt to throw around their weight to force you to make drastic changes. But do not let it bother you too much. Just ensure that you consider all things at hand before you take any decision. Tackle things with tact, and remember to be calm. Breathe!

Scorpio: It is more than likely that you will find yourself in a tricky situation today, says Ganesha. You may start the day feeling lonely and empty but yet, at the same time, you will have some responsibility that will prevent you from showing it. Try to keep your mind off negative thoughts. Work and friends will help you cheer up later in the day.

Sagittarius: Stay stern, says Ganesha, as it might be necessary to exercise your grit to get the desired results today. Your presence may be dominating at the workplace, but your subordinates will find your manner pleasing as you hold them in awe of you. Do not get carried away by your success or the tables may turn, suggests Ganesha.

Capricorn: You will prioritise your needs, and the most critical would be the need to manage finances to save for the future. Also, the company you choose to keep will reflect the kind of person you are. So, beware of who you befriend, warns Ganesha.

Aquarius: Today, you will have a lot of fun with your siblings! Though generally well-organised and methodical, you will enjoy going with the flow of what your siblings and friends plan for you. Sometimes, spontaneity is a good thing, says Ganesha.

Pisces: There are indications you will be in hot pursuit of leisure today, says Ganesha. This will probably be in the form of a short trip to recharge your batteries and is probably fuelled by your satisfaction in the realisation that the role you play within your organisation is consequential, satisfying as well as rewarding.