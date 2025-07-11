A fresh new day has arrived, and the stars have something special for everyone! Whether you’re gearing up for a fun date, tackling work hurdles, or simply craving your favourite meal, Ganesha has some guidance to help you seize the day. Keep reading to discover what the stars have planned for your horoscope today.

Aries: Today, you will try to strike a balance between work and family, says Ganesha; your sulking little ones may have prompted this move. After spending a hectic day at work, you may pull out Monopoly and teach your kids a thing or two about money.

Taurus: In all probability, you will come across as extremely prudent today, feels Ganesha. Your common sense will prevail over your intellect this afternoon. Things will probably change for the better during the course of the day. Loved ones will shower you with care and concern in the evening.

Gemini: An auspicious and progressive day awaits you. You will reflect on the problems at the work-place as well as on the home-front. You will try to understand the emotions that lie behind the troubles brewing at home and will try to resolve them. It is a good day to start new ventures in partnership with someone, says Ganesha.

Cancer: The day begins with worship and havan. In the evening, guests will throng your house for a celebration You will feel sad as your trusted ones will not give you a vital clue or some important information promptly. Ganesha advises you keep away from other’s affairs.

Leo: You will be worried on account of issues related to your business. You need to work in the right direction to solve these issues. You will be able to put an end to your concerns with the right attitude. You will be unable to finish your tasks unless you concentrate fully upon your projects, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Helping your colleagues will bring loads of good will. Your superiors will be superiorly happy with your work. Interaction with friends will be special. Revel in the company of your loved one, says Ganesha.

Libra: Ganesha says that officials and colleagues will be very impressed with your working capacity and your skills and you will do your work satisfactorily with your never give up ability and your intelligence. You will be able to meet and get along with unknown people and circumstances. Around evening you may get impatient and edgy.

Scorpio: A systematic organiser and a perfect planner, that’s what you are, when it comes to work. According to Ganesha, this attitude of yours would help you develop fondness towards your work. You may even have the knack of solving problems and hurdles in the professional field.

Sagittarius: You get your rivals and competitors thinking for your sheer smartness in the professional field. It’s time to clink glasses as you have the knack to survive the cut-throat competition. Evening will be spent rejoicing with near and dear ones at a social gathering.

Capricorn: You are practical and wise. With your worldly wisdom and intellect at display, you will be able to guide your near and dear today, says Ganesha. Your belief of working in a harmonious environment will inspire you to spread the message of love, peace, and joy. The extraordinary management skills that you possess will ensure cordial and healthy relationships.

Aquarius: You possess a nice quality of eloquence. Today, you will make a speech/presentation or conduct a discussion forum where everyone will love to hear your opinions. Your communication skill will help you get through the heart of someone you like. But, don’t blow your own trumpet all the time, advises Ganesha.

Pisces: You will be filled with extreme energy and enthusiasts in the earlier half of the day. However you will feel sluggish and drained out in the afternoon. The likely reason for this will be the over-enthusiasm you show towards your work in the morning. However, you will still be able to complete all your tasks satisfactorily, says Ganesha.