Aries: Do something really exciting today – perhaps you could put on your trekking boots and explore unknown territories. Ganesha advises you to keep busy but not to go overboard. In group activities today, everybody will focus their attention on you.

Taurus: This day your mind is likely to be blissfully drawn towards your personal friends and family members. Your warm and intimate relationships will stay uppermost in your mind and fill the day, not leaving room for anything else. Hanging out together with them will give you immense pleasure and contentment. You are not likely to spare any thought for responsibilities and duties. You’ll simply love to see your near and dear ones in high and happy spirits.

Gemini: You will become more emotional and sensitive today. Health, diet, career, job and such things will be on your mind and will give rise to mental stress and worry. You need to take care of your health and hygiene, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Today, you are likely to experience something life-changing. A small incident, an observation, a tragedy, a disaster, or a simple thought may change the course of your life. You, however, may not be able to take the changes well. It may have a strong bearing on your health. You may spend a lot of time with your loved ones, says Ganesha.

Leo: You will give importance to your work and your style of functioning to get a promotion in the office. You will also increase the amount of work you put in. While the fruits of your labour may not be immediately available to you, in a very short time you can expect to make more gains than you expected to. Nothing worthy of note is likely to occur in your relationships today, says Ganesha.

Virgo: You will be very tough today, like a man of steel, but there is enough warmth in your heart. Forbearance, positivity and extremely artistic abilities will predominate. Ganesha advises you to pursue the arts in your studies. Your deep insight into life will help you in serving society in a better way.

Libra: Ganesha says you will put everything aside to pay more attention to your outward appearance and your beauty as you will be more aware of it. People will get attracted to your beauty today. You will be able to share your ideas and thoughts with people, and at the same time, you will learn about their views and experiences.

Scorpio: Keep your eyes and ears open and believe in only what you see. Remember, believing in rumours may lead to ugly situations. Your efforts to be different and stand out would pay off well, predicts Ganesha.

Sagittarius: The day begins on a bright note and you decide to flaunt your sunny side up, foresees Ganesha. At the home front, sharing work with your partner will keep the home atmosphere peaceful and harmonious. Both of you discover a joy in cleaning and cooking together. A perfect recipe for love!

Capricorn: You are beaming with optimism and positive energy. Such strong vibes will penetrate through the day and maintain the energy level right till the end. Not everyone is blessed with such spirit, so will certainly have an upper hand at work, be it your profession or business, says Ganesha. You will enjoy a smooth, peaceful and beautiful married life with your spouse, blesses Ganesha.

Aquarius: You are an excellent team player and your performance reaches a new high when you are a part of a group. Be an active member of your group, express your opinions, share your knowledge and see how your team becomes the winning team, says Ganesha. Wind up your day by hanging out with friends and family.

Pisces: You will bump into an old friend or a distant relative today. This rendezvous may be with a person who you were close to long ago and it will warm your heart with nostalgia. You might contemplate taking a break from your daily grind to spend some time rekindling your childhood memories or visiting your hometown. Don’t let the nostalgia overwhelm you as it may make you ignore the tasks at hand and cost you heavily, suggests Ganesha.