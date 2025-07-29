A fresh new day has arrived, and the stars have something special for everyone! Whether you’re gearing up for a fun date, tackling work hurdles, or simply craving your favourite meal, Ganesha has some guidance to help you seize the day. Keep reading to discover what the stars have planned for your horoscope today.

Aries: For no reason whatsoever, you may clam up today. Of course, you will give credit to others wherever they’ve contributed. But you need to be more generous than that, says Ganesha, and share the secrets of your success with your compatriots. Also, do you really need to buy that $100 wallet?

Taurus: It is more than likely that you will emerge victorious in all your meetings and outings today, predicts Ganesha. Your calm temperament will not let you flinch in the face of pressure. It is in your best interest to take some time to cope with all the stress, advises Ganesha.

Gemini: You are on your way to falling in love. Your parents or children are likely to fetch you substantial gains, financially or otherwise. You may want to make a few changes at work, probably a new business strategy.

Cancer: Ganesha advises you to be careful before signing any document. A hard time for share brokers and traders. So be on the guard during deals and transactions. Average time for business. Ganesha tells you to be self-confident.

Leo: You will need to work hard to achieve your goals today. Those who are serious about their work will be easily able to tide them over the day. You need to be cautious today. Not only at work, but even in personal relationships, you need to be on guard. You need to maintain a balance between home and work, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Matters of religion and spirituality rise to the fore today. Throw yourself into a single-minded pursuit to be successful in your chosen field, and make the most of your skills and natural talent, says Ganesha. Matters of relationships will see you more critical and analytical than emotional.

Libra: Ganesha says your nature of spending wisely is highly appreciated, as it is a good thing to save money for the future. This nature of yours will not allow you to spend money on useless things. You will be able to buy a home or a vehicle in the near future with these savings of yours.

Scorpio: Do not get carried away by sentiments and act like an emotional fool, tips Ganesha. Today, you will be in a dilemma as you have to choose between two best things. But, as they say, right choices are always tough to make. Be practical and take the right decision.

Sagittarius: You wake up with a smile today. According to Ganesha, you have a knack for solving problems, which you may use to the optimum. Be cautious of people around you, as their envious nature may affect your work. Ignore them and keep the optimism alive.

Capricorn: You are a bighearted person, and you love to help others in every possible way. But people may take you for a ride, warns Ganesha. You may realise that if you had been extra careful, you could have stopped others from taking advantage of you. By the end of the day, you will shake off such negative feelings and be grateful to God for blessing you with all the nice things in life.

Aquarius: Listen to your inner voice, follow what your heart says, and you will not need anyone else guiding you on your path. At work, you will have a smooth sailing today, as superiors will be supportive of your actions and decisions. Go on a romantic date in the evening, and mark a perfect ending to the day, feels Ganesha.

Pisces: While you will need loads of moral support to keep your spirits up, you are also likely to be blessed with the company of a person who is equipped to provide just that. Positive results will come your way as long as you do not give up. Use your imagination and creativity to surge ahead of the competition, says Ganesha.