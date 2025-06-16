Feeling stuck between pleasing your boss and keeping your partner happy? Or maybe you’re planning a shopping spree with friends? Whatever your dilemma, today’s zodiac predictions, as guided by Ganesha, cover everything from career moves and emotional rollercoasters to romantic highs and budget warnings. Here’s what the stars have lined up for each sun sign.

Aries:

Today, you may feel caught between the devil and the deep blue sea: while you must please your beloved, you can’t afford to annoy your boss. It’s okay once in a while to walk the tightrope, smiles Ganesha. Life only gives you what you can handle.

Taurus:

Stress might take its toll on you today. Ganesha foresees a demanding and difficult day. There may be a need for solitude to spend time with yourself. In relationships, you will look for a common ground to live and let live, says Ganesha.

Gemini:

A fantastic day to enter into all kinds of partnerships, open joint accounts, strike deals, and make future plans, says Ganesha. Though your relationship with your spouse has been under some strains, today, you are likely to start working towards resolving those issues.

Cancer:

You may make a switch to a new job or get a job offer that you don’t want to deny, predicts Ganesha. You are likely to go on a shopping spree and spend lavishly. In the evening, you will be spending your time and money on your loved ones.

Leo:

Professionalism always impresses, no matter who you are or what you do. Remember this, and adopt the professional attitude that is, in a way, intrinsic to you. It shall go a long way in helping you impress new business partners. Also, expect a few concessions from your seniors at work. You have earned them, so use them wisely. Everything said, today shall be the day when you say goodbye to your negativity and adopt a more positive outlook to life. In personal life, you will be mystified by your partner’s devotion and commitment.

Virgo:

Domestic troubles brewing for some time now might be sorted today. But put in extra efforts, says Ganesha. Plans may be to open a joint account or start a venture in partnership. Evening may be spent in socialising, says Ganesha.

Libra:

When it comes to your children, no pain is too much. Today seems to justify that statement as you may indeed take pains to improve your children’s welfare. But it’s all worth the effort in the end. Afternoon brings with it the possibility of happiness and success. You may make worthwhile material progress today. Also, meditation might take up much of your time. Overall, it’s a fulfilling day, portends Ganesha.

Scorpio:

Your beloved will pulsate with pangs of passion, and even you won’t remain unaffected for long, says Ganesha. Your skills in negotiating will help you save a huge chunk of money. Some quiet and prosperity at home will help you relax. Ganesha expects you to turn up with fantastic new ideas to fight your way out of sticky situations.

Sagittarius:

Love life and your sweetheart are likely to occupy your day. You may build castles in the air! You would like to give your wardrobe a makeover. To sum it up, you and your friends set out on a shopping spree and splurge big time! Make the most of the benevolent day, says Ganesha.

Capricorn:

Check if you have enough energy in store, as the day brings a slew of activities that will demand your participation and keep you pleasantly occupied for a major part of the day, says Ganesha. On the career front, you may find the day to be encouraging as it will provide opportunities to take up new ventures, especially for those engaged in freelancing. All in all, it will be a fun day.

Aquarius:

It’s a day of cheer and sunshine! Things go well and you’re inspired to begin some educational course or enhance your professional expertise. A good day for entrepreneurs and those dealing in finance. You will remain busy, albeit happily busy, says Ganesha.

Pisces:

Keeping a tab on your expenses ought to be a priority today. Learning to distinguish between your needs and your wants will be vital if you wish to avoid unnecessary extravagances, which you will invariably end up regretting later, says Ganesha.

PNN & Agencies