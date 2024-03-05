Aries: You will pay attention to the voice of your inner self today. This will help you implement all your plans perfectly. You will not only be jovial, but you will also not let disappointments cow you down. Ganesha says not only today, but you can summon this quality whenever you like.

Taurus: The competitive streak in you might relent today as you look for a lifestyle that is more relaxed and laid-back. The rat race is tiring and you will feel the urge to get away, far from the maddening crowd and the never-ending routine. Matters about your home may also occupy some of your time today, says Ganesha.

Gemini: Along with your house, family, and business matters, you will also be busy with your social obligations today. You will be afforded the cooperation of those around you. New ways of thinking will flourish within you. Make full use of the opportunies you get today, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Ganesha says that this will be a unique and auspicious day for you. You will get clue and hints of this from morning itself. A religious ceremony in the house, and thereby invitation to guests is indicated. The chance of shifting to a new house is indicated. Ganesha expresses his best wishes.

Leo: Few and rare are the days when creativity takes flight. After all, even Picasso couldn’t make a masterpiece every day. So make the most of this auspicious day, urges Ganesha, during which your imagination peaks and touches new heights. Especially those in the media shall hit upon a new level in their imaginative capabilities. Just remember, says Ganesha, confidence is the key.

Virgo: Today is a mixed bag of values and pragmatism, says Ganesha, and if there were to be a competition for the most humanitarian person, you would be likely to win hands down. You would do well to make plans to increase your productivity. Ganesha advises you to look at the big picture, which should not be so difficult for you as you already have a broad perspective.

Libra: Ganesha says today you will wish to spend more time with your beloved instead of your friends. This is a good day to express your innermost feelings and get varied opportunities. This is a good time to propose to your beloved and give them a happy surprise. Ganesha showers you with his blessings always

Scorpio: It seems, the book, ‘How to win friends and influence people’ has left a great impact on your mind, bringing about a lot of change in your practical life too. As you switch to a new business venture, your efforts will be appreciated. In short, you are a personality that everyone would take note of.

Sagittarius: The pressing needs of your loved ones call for extra attention today. A small party at home may see a group of friends and relatives dine together. This may find you in a chatty mood. Ganesha says an intimate tête-à-tête with your better half would fare you well.

Capricorn: Unless you are calm and patient, your tendency to act impulsively will get you into hot water, warns Ganesha. Your image in the minds of your colleagues and bosses will remain intact, though. You will keep on climbing up the ladder and come closer to success but don’t get too excited if everything is turning out as per the plan. Keep your focus on your target, so that you don’t miss a step on the ladder.

Aquarius: It is time to make additions in your possessions. Book your dream house or buy a vehicle, as today is a favourable day to do so. You, however, need to consider your financial resources before deciding anything because it will take a major chunk out of your savings, warns Ganesha. A major change is on the cards for you.

Pisces: You will have frequent mood swings today but you will still manage to fix a work-related goal. Your mood will be better if you focus on work. You might feel stressed about some personal matter, but Ganesha says it is not a matter to worry about. You will receive some good news by the end of the day.