Aries: Logic and reasoning will hold court, while creativity takes a backseat today. There are challenges at work, but you are a dynamo and will meet them upfront. All tensions will be relieved by the loving touch of your near and dear. Such is life, sums up Ganesha.

Taurus: Today, you will strike a great balance between your professional and personal life, predicts Ganesha. You will save your money from being swindled by others. You may be lagging in the race to catch up with your goals, but will not be disappointed by what you achieve. It is an auspicious day to undertake business deals and start new projects, feels Ganesha.

Gemini: Today, you will have a tendency to remain possessive about your personal belongings, says Ganesha. You are likely to join personality development courses to achieve your ultimate goals. An unpleasant occurrence is likely to throw you off guard. But remember, there is hope when there is life.

Cancer: You may have a way with words, but women somehow always have their way with you. Your problem is that while you may use your words to pull some strings, the master puppeteer, in most cases, will be a woman. So, to keep yourself happy, you may have to make the concerned woman happy.

Leo: You may not have a halo around your head, but that most certainly does not deter you from playing the spiritual card today, says Ganesha. On this auspicious day, it is through religious scriptures that you satiate your desire to attain the intangible. Spend some time meditating on the finer aspects of life; you will be amazed at the answers such contemplation can throw up.

Virgo: Today, your ingenuity will breed ideas like rabbits. You have the healer’s hands, and so shall you make right many a wrong, predicts Ganesha. You shall be most understanding, and reading people’s mind will do wonders for you and your beloved.

Libra: A wistful day lies ahead of you, says Ganesha. This day, just like ‘on the summer day that we flew kites’, maybe the standard when it comes to wanting to have a better future. Ganesha expects a sea of change in your outlook, thanks to your sweetheart’s noble gesture today.

Scorpio: Dear friends and soul mates will bring you much relief and calm today, says Ganesha. Spend as much time as possible with them. Romantic escapades with your beloved will be heaven in itself. Blood relations will stand true and strong in matters of importance, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Tempers will fly today, warns Ganesha. Rein in your anger by the leash of control and restraint. But the buck will stop somewhere! When it does, dig your feet in and battle the crunch situation, advises Ganesha.

Capricorn: Your outstanding intellectual ability will not only yield exciting results for you but will also help your close associates who will have progressed a great deal in their career because of your valuable advice, says Ganesha. Scores of problems may come your way, but you will have nothing to worry about. You will deal with each one of them with ease. A project approved for implementation will be successful and will earn you the reputation of being a perfectionist.

Aquarius: Your communication skills will work wonders today. Your eloquence will win you precious brownie points, and may prove highly beneficial in meetings. All your arguments will sound very persuasive. The trick is not to get ruffled, says Ganesha, when people don’t agree with you.

Pisces: An auspicious time for starting new projects, today will see you make substantial investments in your future. Your family is the foundation of your success, and keeping that in mind will provide you with some vital insights. Your smile wins many a heart today, says Ganesha.